The first version of the 2021 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship Series schedule has been unveiled. While we aren’t expecting the date juggling that we experienced in 2020, the schedule’s debut shows just eight of the expected ten rounds. According to a MotoAmerica spokesman, two more rounds will be added to the calendar when they are finalized.

“It’s always good to get the schedule out as early as possible,” said MotoAmerica Partner Chuck Aksland. “It helps our teams prepare and is also good for our fans to be able to do the same. This year has been very difficult, as we all know, and we’re hopeful that normality returns in 2021. Thanks to all involved in helping get the schedule set for next year.”

Since 2015, the AMA Superbike Championship has been run as part of the MotoAmerica series, which is promoted and managed by the KRAVE Group. The KRAVE Group is a partnership that includes Wayne Rainey (three-time 500cc World Champion, twice AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee), Chuck Aksland (ex-racer, manager of five-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea, and former manager of Team Roberts), motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges, and businessman Richard Varner. Varner serves as the Chairman of the Petersen Automotive Museum Board of Directors.

Currently, MotoAmerica is attempting to complete a nine-race championship series that runs from May until October. The only event on the 2020 calendar that is not on the first edition of the 2021 Calendar is MotoAmerica Superbikes at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

April 30 – May 2: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

May 21-23: Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA

June 11-13: Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

June 25-27: Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA

July 9-11: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, CA

Aug. 13-15: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, PA

Sept. 10-12: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ

Sept. 17-19: Barber Motorsports Park, Leeds, AL