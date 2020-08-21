2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR First Look: 6.6-Gallon Fuel Capacity

Husqvarna is moving its largest-displacement enduro motorcycle even closer to ADV status with a new model that extends its range dramatically. The 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR takes the standard 701 Enduro and increases the fuel capacity by 3.2 gallons. With a 6.6-gallon tank, the 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) can go a long way between refueling.
The expanded fuel capacity is accomplished by using the area surrounding the radiator shrouds. This supplements the polyamide rear-subframe/fuel-tank combo found on the standard 701 Enduro.
Other than the tank, the 701 Enduro LR has the same features enjoyed by the standard 701 Enduro. That means a muscular 693cc thumper is moving the 381-pound motorcycle (with the tank filled) down the road, be it paved or dirt. With highway-friendly gearing and substantial mass, the LR is best suited to wide-open spaces where you can take advantage of the generous fuel tank and triple-digit top speed.
The 2020 Husqvarna 701 LR has a wide range of features, ranging from switchable rider modes, cornering-aware ABS and traction control, an up/down quickshifter, WP Xplor suspension, plus D.I.D. DirtStar rims shod with Continental Twinduro TKC 80 tires.
2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 693cc
- Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire and dual ignition
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper
- Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4” X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
- Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum, 22-28mm diameter
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.85
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50
- Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP; cornering aware, and disengageable
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
- Rake: 27.7 degrees
- Seat height: 35.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 381 pounds
2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR: $12,499 MSRP
