Friday, August 21, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR First Look: 6.6-Gallon Fuel Capacity

Husqvarna is moving its largest-displacement enduro motorcycle even closer to ADV status with a new model that extends its range dramatically. The 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR takes the standard 701 Enduro and increases the fuel capacity by 3.2 gallons. With a 6.6-gallon tank, the 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) can go a long way between refueling.

The expanded fuel capacity is accomplished by using the area surrounding the radiator shrouds. This supplements the polyamide rear-subframe/fuel-tank combo found on the standard 701 Enduro.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR First Look - Long Range Adventure Dual Sport Motorcycle

Other than the tank, the 701 Enduro LR has the same features enjoyed by the standard 701 Enduro. That means a muscular 693cc thumper is moving the 381-pound motorcycle (with the tank filled) down the road, be it paved or dirt. With highway-friendly gearing and substantial mass, the LR is best suited to wide-open spaces where you can take advantage of the generous fuel tank and triple-digit top speed.

The 2020 Husqvarna 701 LR has a wide range of features, ranging from switchable rider modes, cornering-aware ABS and traction control, an up/down quickshifter, WP Xplor suspension, plus D.I.D. DirtStar rims shod with Continental Twinduro TKC 80 tires.

We recently reviewed its close cousin, the KTM 690 Enduro R.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 693cc
  • Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire and dual ignition
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper
  • Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4” X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
  • Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank
  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum, 22-28mm diameter
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches
  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.85
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50
  • Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP; cornering aware, and disengageable

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
  • Rake: 27.7 degrees
  • Seat height: 35.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 381 pounds

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR: $12,499 MSRP

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Photo Gallery

