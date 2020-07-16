Thursday, July 16, 2020
2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport Lineup First Look: 10 Fast Facts

There are four motorcycles in the 2021 Beta RR-S dual-sport lineup. This is the same lineup as last year, and there have been no changes. As Beta is a boutique Italian brand still establishing itself in the United States, let’s take a look at the highlights and difference between the four flavors of 2021 Beta RR-S dual sport motorcycles.

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport - 390

1. The chassis are identical on the four 2021 Beta RR-S models. You get fully adjustable Sachs ZF suspension at both ends, with a double-cradle chromoly frame. The wheels are Excel Takasago, and the FIM-approved eco-friendly Michelin Enduro Medium tires are employed, while Nissin calipers grasp Galfer discs.

2. For the various displacements, two motors share the same bore, while two others have identical strokes. The 500 and 300 have the same 60.8mm stroke, with the 500 getting a 100mm piston and the 430 using a 95mm piston. The 390 and 350 use the same piston, while they vary the stroke—63.4mm for the 390, and the 350 has a 57.4mm stroke. That makes the 390 the least oversquare of the four engines, and the 500 is the most oversquare.

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport - Price

3. All four models have a twin-injector EFI system with a 42mm throttle body.

4. Beta uses different materials for the valves. All four models have titanium intake valves. However, the 500 and 430 have steel exhaust valves, with the 390 and 350 going with titanium exhaust valves.

5. The six-speed transmission works with a hydraulically actuated clutch.

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport - MSRP

6. The 2021 Beta 390 RR-S and 350 RR-S are two pounds lighter than the 500 RR-S and 430 RR-S. These are lightweight dual-sport bikes, with the 390 and 350 hitting the scales at a claimed 256 pounds with the 2.4-gallon fuel tank topped off.

7. Off-road friendly features include a plastic skid plate, handguards, and fold-down mirrors. Additionally, a Trail Tech Voyager GPS is standard on the 2021 Beta RR-S models. Electric start is standard, with a kickstarter available as an option.

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport - For Sale

8. Beta has a statutory advantage of its better-selling competitors. Due to its low sales volume, the EPA emission standards Beta has to meet are more relaxed than those from Japan and Austria. That makes the 2021 Beta RR-S dual sport motorcycle much closer in engine performance to their off-road-only equivalents.

9. Without any changes this year, Beta is sticking with last year’s prices. Shipments begin in late September.

10. All photos are of the 2021 Beta 390 RR-S.

2021 Beta 500 RR-S (430 RR-S, 390 RR-S, and 350 RR-S) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
  • Displacement: 478cc (430: 431cc; 390: 386cc; 350: 349cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 100 x 60.8mm (430: 95 x 60.8mm; 390: 88 x 63.4mm; 350: 88 x 57.4mm)
  • Compression ratio: 11.9:1 (430: 12.3:1; 390: 12.5:1; 350: 13.2:1)
  • Starting: Electric (kick optional)
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 42mm throttle body w/ twin injectors
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Lubrication: Separate oil for engine and clutch w/ dual oil pumps
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multi-disc
  • Final drive: D.I.D O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted Sachs ZF fork; 11.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs ZF shock; 11.4 inches
  • Wheels: Excel Takasago
  • Tires: Michelin Enduro Medium
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
  • Seat height: 37 inches
  • Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons
  • Curb weight: 258 pounds (390 and 350: 256 pounds)

PRICES

  • 2021 Beta 500 RR-S: $10,899 MSRP
  • 2021 Beta 430 RR-S: $10,799 MSRP
  • 2021 Beta 390 RR-S: $10,699 MSRP
  • 2021 Beta 350 RR-S: $10,599 MSRP

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport Lineup Photo Gallery

