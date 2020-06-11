2020 Sturgis Rally Is On: Saddle Up For South Dakota!

Thursday, June 11, 2020
Suppose They Didn’t Give A Rally and Everybody Came

The folks at Sturgis.com, a website that promotes the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally reminds people that the event is on for August 7-16, 2020. Unlike most rallies, where there is a promoter that owns the event, the forces behind Sturgis are decentralized.

NUVIZ Rolls with Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

With “no controlling legal authority,” as the saying goes, it makes it harder to prevent the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from happening. The city of Sturgis has not yet decided how to handle the massive gathering of motorcyclists. While the town could vote to not issue vendor permits within city limits, rent out space, make Main Street motorcycles-only, or provide other municipal services, as it does annually, that doesn’t prevent the vast number of recreational outlets from making their wares available.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is doing nothing to discourage the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. She has scheduled a July 3 fireworks show at nearby Mt. Rushmore, which will include no social distancing.

“We’re excited that this will be happening at Mount Rushmore. We’ve been working on this for quite some time,” Gov. Noem said. “I want to thank the President and the Department of Interior for working with us to make it happen. Regardless of how many people will be there, the fireworks will go off, and I can’t think of a better way for us to celebrate America’s birthday.”

2020 Sturgis Rally Is On - Governor Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

“It’s what Governor Kristi Noem said early on, ‘The government’s role is not to run people’s lives, but to give them information by which they can make informed decisions,’” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip CEO and President Rod Woodruff. “Beyond that, it’s a personal responsibility. We have a very conscientious political structure here in South Dakota, and that’s because of the people we have here. They’re respectful of people’s civil rights and their right to freedom. We’re here every year to celebrate that freedom. Our 600 acres allow for people to spread out more than six feet if they want. Folks can choose whether they want to go to shows or just go riding all day.”

2020 Sturgis Rally Is On - Buffalo Chip

Sturgis Buffalo Chip won’t be completely ignoring COVID-19. There will be stricter sanitation practices, mask-wearing will be encouraged, implementation of social distancing measures, and wide availability of hand sanitizer. Regardless, Buffalo Chip will be holding its group rides, including the Legends Ride, Biker Belles, Rusty Wallace Rice, and Western Frontier Motorcycle Rides.

“There has been a large social media movement of riders stating their intention to attend the 80th Sturgis Rally, no matter what the City of Sturgis decides,” a Sturgis.com spokesman told us. “The idea behind this movement is that the Sturgis Rally is a ‘by bikers for bikers’ event. The Sturgis Rally belongs to the people, and no government entity should control where, when, or with whom they ride.”

Sturgis.com provided us with this list of businesses that will be open for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, as well as updates on surrounding towns:

Sturgis

  • Bear Butte Creek Campground
  • Bulldog Creek Campground
  • DragPipe Saloon
  • Glencoe Campground
  • Iron Horse Campground
  • Katmandu Campground
  • Kickstands Campground
  • Lamphere Ranch Campground
  • No Name City Luxury Cabins & RV
  • Pappy Hoel Campground
  • Rush No More Campground
  • Shade Valley Camp Resort
  • Sturgis Buffalo Chip
  • Sturgis View Campground
  • Suzies Camp

Spearfish

  • Baymont by Wyndham Spearfish
  • Best Western Black Hills Lodge
  • Chris’ Campground
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Spearfish
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Spearfish
  • Hampton Inn Spearfish
  • Holiday Inn Spearfish-Convention Center
  • Quality Inn Spearfish
  • Spearfish Canyon Lodge
  • Travelodge by Wyndham Spearfish

Keystone

  • American Pines Cabins
  • Battle Creek Lodge
  • Baymont By Wyndham Keystone Near Mt. Rushmore
  • Chalet Motel
  • Hillside Country Cabins
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mt. Rushmore/Keystone
  • Holy Smoke Resort
  • K Bar S Lodge
  • Kemp’s Kamp
  • Keystone Boardwalk Inn & Suites
  • Magnuson Grand Rushmore View Inn
  • Powder House Lodge
  • Quality Inn Keystone Near Mt. Rushmore
  • Ramada by Wyndham Keystone Near Mt. Rushmore
  • Rushmore View RV Campground
  • Spokane Creek Cabins & Campground
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Keystone/Mt. Rushmore
  • Under Canvas Mount Rushmore
  • Yak Ridge Cabins and Farmstead

Piedmont

  • After the Ride Campground
  • Teachout’s Back 40 Campground

Custer

  • Beaver Lake Campground
  • Calamity Peak Lodge
  • The Roost Resort

Hill City

  • Best Western Golden Spike Inn & Suites Hill City
  • Black Hills Cabin & Motel at Quail’s Crossing
  • Trailside Park Resort

Rapid City

  • Black Hills Harley-Davidson
  • Lake Park Campground
  • The Rushmore Hotel & Suites

Nemo

  • Black Hills Aspens
  • Little Elk Cabin & Cottage

Sundance

  • Bearlodge Mountain Resort

 

 

