2020 Sturgis Rally Is On: Saddle Up For South Dakota!

Suppose They Didn’t Give A Rally and Everybody Came
The folks at Sturgis.com, a website that promotes the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally reminds people that the event is on for August 7-16, 2020. Unlike most rallies, where there is a promoter that owns the event, the forces behind Sturgis are decentralized.
With “no controlling legal authority,” as the saying goes, it makes it harder to prevent the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from happening. The city of Sturgis has not yet decided how to handle the massive gathering of motorcyclists. While the town could vote to not issue vendor permits within city limits, rent out space, make Main Street motorcycles-only, or provide other municipal services, as it does annually, that doesn’t prevent the vast number of recreational outlets from making their wares available.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is doing nothing to discourage the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. She has scheduled a July 3 fireworks show at nearby Mt. Rushmore, which will include no social distancing.
“We’re excited that this will be happening at Mount Rushmore. We’ve been working on this for quite some time,” Gov. Noem said. “I want to thank the President and the Department of Interior for working with us to make it happen. Regardless of how many people will be there, the fireworks will go off, and I can’t think of a better way for us to celebrate America’s birthday.”
“It’s what Governor Kristi Noem said early on, ‘The government’s role is not to run people’s lives, but to give them information by which they can make informed decisions,’” said Sturgis Buffalo Chip CEO and President Rod Woodruff. “Beyond that, it’s a personal responsibility. We have a very conscientious political structure here in South Dakota, and that’s because of the people we have here. They’re respectful of people’s civil rights and their right to freedom. We’re here every year to celebrate that freedom. Our 600 acres allow for people to spread out more than six feet if they want. Folks can choose whether they want to go to shows or just go riding all day.”
Sturgis Buffalo Chip won’t be completely ignoring COVID-19. There will be stricter sanitation practices, mask-wearing will be encouraged, implementation of social distancing measures, and wide availability of hand sanitizer. Regardless, Buffalo Chip will be holding its group rides, including the Legends Ride, Biker Belles, Rusty Wallace Rice, and Western Frontier Motorcycle Rides.
“There has been a large social media movement of riders stating their intention to attend the 80th Sturgis Rally, no matter what the City of Sturgis decides,” a Sturgis.com spokesman told us. “The idea behind this movement is that the Sturgis Rally is a ‘by bikers for bikers’ event. The Sturgis Rally belongs to the people, and no government entity should control where, when, or with whom they ride.”
Sturgis.com provided us with this list of businesses that will be open for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, as well as updates on surrounding towns:
