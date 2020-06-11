2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Hotrodders shed a tear when the Harley-Davidson V-Rod line was ended in 2017. Fortunately, The Motor Company has stepped up with the 2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114, a beast of a pro-street style motorcycle. With the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant pumping out 119 ft-lbs of torque at 3500 rpm, the FXDR is not shy when the light turns green.
A massive 240mm Michelin Scorcher 11 puts the power to the ground, and the ample 68.4-inch wheelbase and 34 degrees of rake substitute as a wheelie bar on the street. A beefy 43mm inverted cartridge fork with over five inches of travel, and a shock that allows the rear wheel 3.4 inches of travel, give the FXDR 114 enough cornering clearance that you can also have fun in the canyons.
Up-to-date features such as standard ABS and an assist-and-slipper clutch for the six-speed transmission make the FXDR a truly contemporary motorcycle.
Featuring modern styling and plenty of get-up-and-go, the 2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR appeals to acceleration-addicted motorcycle riders who also like making a strong visual statement when rippling the pavement.
2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 119 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-1
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Mechanically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild steel w/ cast aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 18 x 8.00
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 11
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 240/40 x 18
- Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 292mm floating w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 68.4 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Fork angle: 34.75 degrees
- Seat height: 28.5 inches
- Lean angle r/l: 32.6/32.8 degrees
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg
- Curb weight: 668 pounds
COLORS
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Barracuda Silver Denim
- River Rock Gray Denim
- Performance Orange (add $400)
2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Price: $18,999 MSRP
2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR Photo Gallery