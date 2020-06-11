Thursday, June 11, 2020
Buyers Guide 2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Hotrodders shed a tear when the Harley-Davidson V-Rod line was ended in 2017. Fortunately, The Motor Company has stepped up with the 2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114, a beast of a pro-street style motorcycle. With the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant pumping out 119 ft-lbs of torque at 3500 rpm, the FXDR is not shy when the light turns green.

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Buyers Guide: MSRP

A massive 240mm Michelin Scorcher 11 puts the power to the ground, and the ample 68.4-inch wheelbase and 34 degrees of rake substitute as a wheelie bar on the street. A beefy 43mm inverted cartridge fork with over five inches of travel, and a shock that allows the rear wheel 3.4 inches of travel, give the FXDR 114 enough cornering clearance that you can also have fun in the canyons.

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Buyers Guide: Price

Up-to-date features such as standard ABS and an assist-and-slipper clutch for the six-speed transmission make the FXDR a truly contemporary motorcycle.

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Buyers Guide: Specs

Featuring modern styling and plenty of get-up-and-go, the 2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR appeals to acceleration-addicted motorcycle riders who also like making a strong visual statement when rippling the pavement.

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
  • Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 119 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc
  • Exhaust: 2-into-1
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Mechanically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild steel w/ cast aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.00
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 8.00
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 11
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 19
  • Rear tire: 240/40 x 18
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 292mm floating w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 68.4 inches
  • Rake: 34 degrees
  • Fork angle: 34.75 degrees
  • Seat height: 28.5 inches
  • Lean angle r/l: 32.6/32.8 degrees
  • Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg
  • Curb weight: 668 pounds

COLORS  

  • Vivid Black
  • Black Denim
  • Barracuda Silver Denim
  • River Rock Gray Denim
  • Performance Orange (add $400)

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Price: $18,999 MSRP

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR Photo Gallery

Previous articleSLC4 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins on Wednesday
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC4 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins on Wednesday

Don Williams -
0
Cooper Webb made it two Wednesday wins in a row, scoring a convincing win in the 14th round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Yes, you can go touring in style for under $10k. While many may discount an 805cc V-twin tourer, the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T is...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 Mugello MotoGP Cancelled: No Grand Prix of Italy

Don Williams -
0
The fallout from the wide variety of worldwide government regulations regarding the COVID-19 virus continues to wreak havoc on the 2020 MotoGP World Championship...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS received a well-deserved makeover this year, and it earned it by already being an excellent naked upright sport motorcycle....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Monkey First Look: 60th Anniversary!

Don Williams -
0
It’s the 60th anniversary of the Honda Monkey, and while we wish there was something new about the 2021 Honda Monkey, there’s not. Fortunately,...
Read more
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró Extends Aprilia MotoGP Contract Through 2022

Don Williams -
0
Aleix Espargaró, who has been racing in MotoGP on the Aprilia RS-GP since 2017, has signed a two-year extension to his contract with the...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Hotrodders shed a tear when the Harley-Davidson V-Rod line was ended in 2017. Fortunately, The Motor Company has stepped up with the 2020 Harley-Davidson...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC4 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins on Wednesday

Don Williams -
0
Cooper Webb made it two Wednesday wins in a row, scoring a convincing win in the 14th round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Yes, you can go touring in style for under $10k. While many may discount an 805cc V-twin tourer, the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T is...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 Mugello MotoGP Cancelled: No Grand Prix of Italy

Don Williams -
0
The fallout from the wide variety of worldwide government regulations regarding the COVID-19 virus continues to wreak havoc on the 2020 MotoGP World Championship...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS received a well-deserved makeover this year, and it earned it by already being an excellent naked upright sport motorcycle....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Monkey First Look: 60th Anniversary!

Don Williams -
0
It’s the 60th anniversary of the Honda Monkey, and while we wish there was something new about the 2021 Honda Monkey, there’s not. Fortunately,...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling