Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer's Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Virtually unchanged since its debut 20 years ago, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S remains a viable dual-sport motorcycle for those who value price, reliability, and ease of maintenance over absolute performance. The torquey liquid-cooled DOHC motor is virtually bulletproof, and is still fed by a simple 36mm Mikuni carburetor. The DR-Z400 is fired up with an electric starter, and there is no kickstart backup.2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer's Guide - Price

 

The soft suspension is not sophisticated, but it is long—over 11 inches at each end—built for comfort on the trails, and adjustable. Handling is predictable, even though it’s a bit heavy at 317 pounds with the 2.6-gallon fuel tank topped off. The ergonomics make it easy to ride the DR-Z400S all day long, and the seat is happy to cooperate on long rides.

 

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer's Guide: Specs 

The Bridgestone Trail Wing tires work better on the street than the dirt, so those interested in true off-road experiences will want to change to more aggressive knobbies. Those who explore in the backcountry will appreciate the toolbag mounted on the rear fender.

 

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 398cc
  • Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm 
  • Compression ratio: 11.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: RK 520 KZO chain

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Chromoly backbone design w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 11.3 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-damping adjustable shock; 11.6 inches
  • Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum rims
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing 41 
  • Rear tire 120/90 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing 42
  • Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

    ABS: None

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 27.1 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Seat height: 36.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 317 pounds
  • Colors: Solid Black

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price: $7399 MSRP

Previous articleUnder Pressure – Air Pressure For Motorcycles, That Is
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Community

Under Pressure – Air Pressure For Motorcycles, That Is

Gary Ilminen -
0
Years ago, when I was a young punk just getting into the idea of personal mobility, an old mechanic succinctly explained to me how...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Honda took the successful CRF250L dual sport platform and created a rally-inspired version that has its own personality. To get to the 2020 Honda...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Ducati Returns To Production: “We Are Ready To Go” – Domenicali

Don Williams -
0
Motorcycle assembly workers will be returning to the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale on Tuesday, April 28. They follow in the footsteps of workshop...
Read more
News

2020 KTM 890 Duke R Review: Faster, Better (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The 2020 KTM 890 Duke R took us by surprise when announced during EICMA last year, but it was a welcome one, for sure....
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tires First Look: Race-Ready Rubber

Don Williams -
0
While scooters are generally seen as either a utilitarian or a stylish way to get around town, there are scooter aficionados who are all...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Ruckus Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Honda Ruckus is the perfect example of a cult scooter. Hanging around in the Honda lineup since 2003, the Ruckus is like...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Virtually unchanged since its debut 20 years ago, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S remains a viable dual-sport motorcycle for those who value price, reliability, and...
Read more
Community

Under Pressure – Air Pressure For Motorcycles, That Is

Gary Ilminen -
0
Years ago, when I was a young punk just getting into the idea of personal mobility, an old mechanic succinctly explained to me how...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Honda took the successful CRF250L dual sport platform and created a rally-inspired version that has its own personality. To get to the 2020 Honda...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Ducati Returns To Production: “We Are Ready To Go” – Domenicali

Don Williams -
0
Motorcycle assembly workers will be returning to the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale on Tuesday, April 28. They follow in the footsteps of workshop...
Read more
News

2020 KTM 890 Duke R Review: Faster, Better (17 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
The 2020 KTM 890 Duke R took us by surprise when announced during EICMA last year, but it was a welcome one, for sure....
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter SC Tires First Look: Race-Ready Rubber

Don Williams -
0
While scooters are generally seen as either a utilitarian or a stylish way to get around town, there are scooter aficionados who are all...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling