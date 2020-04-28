2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Virtually unchanged since its debut 20 years ago, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S remains a viable dual-sport motorcycle for those who value price, reliability, and ease of maintenance over absolute performance. The torquey liquid-cooled DOHC motor is virtually bulletproof, and is still fed by a simple 36mm Mikuni carburetor. The DR-Z400 is fired up with an electric starter, and there is no kickstart backup.
The soft suspension is not sophisticated, but it is long—over 11 inches at each end—built for comfort on the trails, and adjustable. Handling is predictable, even though it’s a bit heavy at 317 pounds with the 2.6-gallon fuel tank topped off. The ergonomics make it easy to ride the DR-Z400S all day long, and the seat is happy to cooperate on long rides.
The Bridgestone Trail Wing tires work better on the street than the dirt, so those interested in true off-road experiences will want to change to more aggressive knobbies. Those who explore in the backcountry will appreciate the toolbag mounted on the rear fender.
2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm
- Compression ratio: 11.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: RK 520 KZO chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly backbone design w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 11.3 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-damping adjustable shock; 11.6 inches
- Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum rims
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing 41
- Rear tire 120/90 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing 42
- Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
ABS: None
DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 27.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 36.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 317 pounds
- Colors: Solid Black
2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price: $7399 MSRP