2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Virtually unchanged since its debut 20 years ago, the 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S remains a viable dual-sport motorcycle for those who value price, reliability, and ease of maintenance over absolute performance. The torquey liquid-cooled DOHC motor is virtually bulletproof, and is still fed by a simple 36mm Mikuni carburetor. The DR-Z400 is fired up with an electric starter, and there is no kickstart backup.

The soft suspension is not sophisticated, but it is long—over 11 inches at each end—built for comfort on the trails, and adjustable. Handling is predictable, even though it’s a bit heavy at 317 pounds with the 2.6-gallon fuel tank topped off. The ergonomics make it easy to ride the DR-Z400S all day long, and the seat is happy to cooperate on long rides.

The Bridgestone Trail Wing tires work better on the street than the dirt, so those interested in true off-road experiences will want to change to more aggressive knobbies. Those who explore in the backcountry will appreciate the toolbag mounted on the rear fender.

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 398cc

Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: RK 520 KZO chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly backbone design w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 11.3 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-damping adjustable shock; 11.6 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum rims

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing 41

Rear tire 120/90 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing 42

Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper ABS: None

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 27.1 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 36.8 inches

Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 317 pounds

Colors: Solid Black

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price: $7399 MSRP