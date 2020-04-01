Wednesday, April 1, 2020
2021 Honda ADV150 First Look (8 Fast Facts)

2021 Honda ADV150 First Look (8 Fast Facts)

It’s always tricky to announce a new model on April Fools’ Day, but Honda is insisting that this is on the up-and-up—and we believe them. Following a successful debut in overseas markets, the 2021 Honda ADV150 scooter is coming to America in June.

  1. Although it has ADV in the name, the 2021 Honda ADV150 is strictly a street-going scooter. Honda is marking this as a City Adventure scooter, and that makes sense. The 14-/13-inch wheel combination is not going to work well off, though the Indonesian-made Federal tires do have a bit of an adventure-style tread pattern. Honda admits that the Africa Twin was the inspiration for this variant of the PCX150.

    2021 Honda ADV150 First Look - MSRP

  2. The ADV150 uses Honda’s PCX150 powerplant. The reliability of the liquid-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC 149cc motor is well-established. Honda pairs the engine with a fully automatic CVT, per standard scooter transmission protocol.
  3. To improve operational fuel consumption by as much as a claimed seven percent, the 2021 Honda ADV150 has an Idling Stop System. This feature shuts off the motor when you’re at a stop for three seconds. A simple and efficient AC generator starter gets the motor spinning again instantly when you twist the throttle.

    2021 Honda ADV150 First Look - Adventure Scooter

  4. The front disc brake has ABS, though the rear drum does not. Again, this is not an unusual arrangement on a Honda scooter of this size.
  5. Showa is behind the non-adjustable suspension. Travel is fairly long, with around five inches at each end. This fits right in with the ADV150’s City Adventure theme, and the piggyback reservoirs on the shocks certainly look serious.
  6. The underseat storage will store a full-face helmet with room to spare. The two-level storage space is weather-resistant and has a capacity of 27 liters. There’s also a two-liter storage compartment in the fairing, with a dual USB charging port.

    2021 Honda ADV150 First Look - Price
    With optional top box

  7. Honda envisions riders personalizing the Honda ADV150 for local weekend touring and “backroad exploring.” The windscreen has two positions, and can be repositioned without tools. Plus, there’s an optional top box, so you can take it with you and keep your passenger happy.
  8. We hope to see the 2021 Honda ADV150 in dealers in June, and the price will be $4299. Honda hopes you like black because the only color it will be available in is Matte Black Metallic.

Note: European version shown in action photos.

2021 Honda ADV150 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 149cc
  • Bore x stroke: 57.3 x 57.9mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.6:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 26mm throttle body
  • Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm Showa fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable piggyback-reservoir Showa shocks; 4.7 inches
  • Tires: Federal FT 297
  • Front tire: 110/80 x 14
  • Rear tire: 130/70 x 13
  • Front brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 130mm drum
  • ABS: Front-wheel only

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 52.1 inches
  • Trail: 3.4 inches
  • Seat height: 31.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
  • Curb weight: 294 pounds

2021 Honda ADV150 Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

