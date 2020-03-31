2020 KTM 390 Duke Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Based on KTM’s track-focused RC 390, the 2020 KTM 390 Duke is a real-world sport motorcycle that is enticing to those who love light weight and highly responsive handling. The trellis-framed motorcycle with a single-cylinder powerplant weighs just 350 pounds with a full tank of fuel.

In the canyons, the KTM 390 Duke can give fits to riders on larger motorcycles as the corners get tighter. The upright seating position helps any rider put the 390 Duke where it needs to be, with the ability to change lines in an instance. With a 53.4-inch wheelbase and aggressive 25 degrees of rake, the 390 Duke is ready for action.

All these attributes also make the 390 Duke an outstanding urban combat vehicle. The WP Apex suspension that works great in the twisties also takes care of urban street irregularities.

While the 373cc motor is a short-stroke design, it still has plenty of torque. If you’re the wild type, you’ll love that wheelies are on the menu, and the ABS has a Supermoto mode that allows you to slide the rear wheel.

The 2020 KTM 390 Duke is not a timid beginner’s motorcycle. Yet, a newer rider will not find the 390 Duke to be intimidating. It’s fun for riders of all skill levels.

For more, visit our KTM 390 Duke Review.

2020 KTM 390 Duke Specs

Engine

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 373cc

Bore x stroke: 89 x 60mm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ 46mm throttle body

Lubrication: Semi-dry dump

Engine management: Bosch EMS

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: PASC slipper clutch, mechanically operated

Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4″ X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Powdercoated steel trellis

Handlebars: Tapered aluminum, 26-22mm

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted WP Apex fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free WP Apex shock; 5.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front: 17 x 3.00

Rear: 17 x 4.00

Tires: Metzeler Sportec M5

Front: 110/70 x 17

Rear: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP two-channel w/ Supermoto mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.4 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Curb weight: 350 pounds

COLORS:

Orange

White

2020 KTM 390 Duke Price: