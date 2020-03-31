2020 KTM 390 Duke Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Based on KTM’s track-focused RC 390, the 2020 KTM 390 Duke is a real-world sport motorcycle that is enticing to those who love light weight and highly responsive handling. The trellis-framed motorcycle with a single-cylinder powerplant weighs just 350 pounds with a full tank of fuel.
In the canyons, the KTM 390 Duke can give fits to riders on larger motorcycles as the corners get tighter. The upright seating position helps any rider put the 390 Duke where it needs to be, with the ability to change lines in an instance. With a 53.4-inch wheelbase and aggressive 25 degrees of rake, the 390 Duke is ready for action.
All these attributes also make the 390 Duke an outstanding urban combat vehicle. The WP Apex suspension that works great in the twisties also takes care of urban street irregularities.
While the 373cc motor is a short-stroke design, it still has plenty of torque. If you’re the wild type, you’ll love that wheelies are on the menu, and the ABS has a Supermoto mode that allows you to slide the rear wheel.
The 2020 KTM 390 Duke is not a timid beginner’s motorcycle. Yet, a newer rider will not find the 390 Duke to be intimidating. It’s fun for riders of all skill levels.
For more, visit our KTM 390 Duke Review.
2020 KTM 390 Duke Specs
Engine
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 373cc
- Bore x stroke: 89 x 60mm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ 46mm throttle body
- Lubrication: Semi-dry dump
- Engine management: Bosch EMS
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: PASC slipper clutch, mechanically operated
- Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4″ X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Powdercoated steel trellis
- Handlebars: Tapered aluminum, 26-22mm
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted WP Apex fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free WP Apex shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front: 17 x 3.00
- Rear: 17 x 4.00
- Tires: Metzeler Sportec M5
- Front: 110/70 x 17
- Rear: 150/60 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP two-channel w/ Supermoto mode
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.4 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 31.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 350 pounds
COLORS:
- Orange
- White
2020 KTM 390 Duke Price:
- $5499 MSRP