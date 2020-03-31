Tuesday, March 31, 2020
2020 KTM 390 Duke Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Based on KTM’s track-focused RC 390, the 2020 KTM 390 Duke is a real-world sport motorcycle that is enticing to those who love light weight and highly responsive handling. The trellis-framed motorcycle with a single-cylinder powerplant weighs just 350 pounds with a full tank of fuel.

2020 KTM 390 Duke pricesIn the canyons, the KTM 390 Duke can give fits to riders on larger motorcycles as the corners get tighter. The upright seating position helps any rider put the 390 Duke where it needs to be, with the ability to change lines in an instance. With a 53.4-inch wheelbase and aggressive 25 degrees of rake, the 390 Duke is ready for action.

All these attributes also make the 390 Duke an outstanding urban combat vehicle. The WP Apex suspension that works great in the twisties also takes care of urban street irregularities.

While the 373cc motor is a short-stroke design, it still has plenty of torque. If you’re the wild type, you’ll love that wheelies are on the menu, and the ABS has a Supermoto mode that allows you to slide the rear wheel.

The 2020 KTM 390 Duke is not a timid beginner’s motorcycle. Yet, a newer rider will not find the 390 Duke to be intimidating. It’s fun for riders of all skill levels.

For more, visit our KTM 390 Duke Review.

2020 KTM 390 Duke Specs

Engine

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 373cc
  • Bore x stroke: 89 x 60mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ 46mm throttle body
  • Lubrication: Semi-dry dump
  • Engine management: Bosch EMS
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: PASC slipper clutch, mechanically operated
  • Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4″ X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Powdercoated steel trellis
  • Handlebars: Tapered aluminum, 26-22mm
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted WP Apex fork; 5.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free WP Apex shock; 5.9 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front: 17 x 3.00
  • Rear: 17 x 4.00
  • Tires: Metzeler Sportec M5
  • Front: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear: 150/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP two-channel w/ Supermoto mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.4 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 inches
  • Seat height: 31.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 350 pounds

COLORS:

  • Orange
  • White

2020 KTM 390 Duke Price:

  • $5499 MSRP

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

BMW

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
It’s back to basics with the 2020 BMW R nineT Pure. That minimalist attitude has allowed BMW to bring the R nineT Pure to the showroom for less than $10k.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Wells Lamont Gloves, You’ve Come a Long Way

Gary Ilminen -
0
A company called Wells Lamont made these leather motorcycle glove back then and they could be had down at the Co-op Store for a few bucks a pair.
Read more
