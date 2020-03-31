2013-2017 Triumph Trophy SE Recall: Front Brake House Issues

Calling all 2013-2017 Triumph Trophy SE A1 and SE Launch motorcycle owners. Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1585 of these models due to front-brake hose issues.

Triumph says the ignition switch wiring may be damaged due to the improper routing of the front brake hose, possibly resulting in inoperable headlights or taillights or an engine stall.

Malfunctioning headlights or taillights can cause an accident.

Triumph will notify Trophy SE owners, and dealers will inspect and reroute the brake hose, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on April 2, 2020.

Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN574.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

The Trophy is built on the great success of the Triumph Tiger Explorer. Triumph took the same short stroke 1215cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline-3 and dropped it into a proper luxury/sport touring chassis to create the Triumph Trophy SE.

Designed to compete head-on with the venerable BMW R 1200 RT, the Trophyis long on luxurious features-including electronically adjustable WP suspension, traction control, linked ABS braking, highly customizable dashboard, adjustable windshield, and a full-bodied sound system-as well as being a highly capable handler.