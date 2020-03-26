Friday, March 27, 2020
2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule Revised: Rounds 11-17 Are On

The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule may be feeling a bit like Mark Twain, who said, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.” In an announcement on SupercrossLive.com, it was announced that “The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is now scheduled to complete rounds 11-17 later this year. The race locations and dates have not been finalized.”

The website statement notes that the original dates for rounds 11 through 17 are canceled. “Event ticket refund information can be located on the venue or ticketing website,” according to SupercrossLive.com. “If you purchased your tickets elsewhere, contact your point of purchase directly.”

Eli Tomac (#3) leads Ken Roczen (#94) by three points in the SX standings.

Interestingly, we were alerted to the announcement via NBC Sports Gold, rather than a press release from Feld Entertainment. Feld holds the promotion and presentation rights to Supercross, which is sanctioned by the AMA and FIM.

According to a report by Fox 13 in Tampa Bay on March 20, “As employees for Feld Entertainment arrived to work Friday, most were handed severance letters. Sources tell Fox 13 nearly 90 percent of their staff was laid off.”

With the season was stopped, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac holds a thin three-point lead in the championship series over Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen.

We will update the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross schedule as dates and venues are determined. In the meantime, we’ll leave the original order of event locations in as placeholders.

Photo by Ryne Swanberg

2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule (Revised and Tentative)

Date Venue City
January 4 Angel Stadium of Anaheim Anaheim
January 11 The Dome at America’s Center St. Louis
January 18 Angel Stadium of Anaheim Anaheim
January 25 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
February 1 RingCentral Coliseum Oakland
February 8 Petco Park San Diego
February 15 Raymond James Stadium Tampa
February 22 AT&T Stadium Arlington
February 29 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta
March 7 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach
TBA Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis
TBA Ford Field Detroit
TBA CenturyLink Field Seattle
TBA Broncos Stadium at Mile High Denver
TBA Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
TBA Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas
TBA Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City

 

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (10 of 17 rounds) 

  1. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 226 points (5 wins; 6 podiums)
  2. Ken Roczen (Honda), 223 (3 wins; 8 podiums)
  3. Cooper Webb (KTM), 197 (1 win; 7 podiums)
  4. Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 195 (1 win; 3 podiums)
  5. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 170 (3 podiums)
  6. Malcolm Stewart (Honda), 152
  7. Justin Hill (Honda), 141
  8. Justin Brayton (Honda), 129
  9. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 129
  10. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 128 (2 podiums)
  11. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha), 125
  12. Blake Baggett (KTM), 109 (1 podium)
  13. Vince Friese (Honda), 108
  14. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 105
  15. Martín Dávalos (KTM), 92
  16. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 60
  17. Chad Reed (Honda), 49
  18. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 44
  19. Benny Bloss (Yamaha/KTM), 34
  20. Ryan Breece (Suzuki), 31
  21. Justin Bogle (KTM), 24
  22. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki), 23
  23. Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 19
  24. Chris Blose (Honda), 18
  25. Broc Tickle (Suzuki), 12
  26. Adam Enticknap (Suzuki), 12
  27. Daniel Herrlein (KTM), 8
  28. Ryan Sipes (KTM), 7
  29. James Weeks (Yamaha), 7
  30. Henry Miller (KTM), 6
  31. Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki), 4
  32. Jason Clermont (Kawasaki), 3
  33. Cade Autenrieth (Honda), 3
  34. Ronnie Stewart (Husqvarna), 3
  35. Fredrik Norén (Suzuki), 2
  36. Jerry Robin (Honda), 1
  37. Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki), 1

