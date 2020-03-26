The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule may be feeling a bit like Mark Twain, who said, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.” In an announcement on SupercrossLive.com, it was announced that “The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is now scheduled to complete rounds 11-17 later this year. The race locations and dates have not been finalized.”

The website statement notes that the original dates for rounds 11 through 17 are canceled. “Event ticket refund information can be located on the venue or ticketing website,” according to SupercrossLive.com. “If you purchased your tickets elsewhere, contact your point of purchase directly.”

Interestingly, we were alerted to the announcement via NBC Sports Gold, rather than a press release from Feld Entertainment. Feld holds the promotion and presentation rights to Supercross, which is sanctioned by the AMA and FIM.

According to a report by Fox 13 in Tampa Bay on March 20, “As employees for Feld Entertainment arrived to work Friday, most were handed severance letters. Sources tell Fox 13 nearly 90 percent of their staff was laid off.”

With the season was stopped, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac holds a thin three-point lead in the championship series over Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen.

We will update the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross schedule as dates and venues are determined. In the meantime, we’ll leave the original order of event locations in as placeholders.

2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule (Revised and Tentative)

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (10 of 17 rounds)