Perhaps you have to park your bike over the winter, forcing the machine to become stationary for months on end. Or, even more extreme, maybe you have antique or collectible bikes that may sit immobile even longer.

In each instance, you may have noticed the distortion of both tread surface and sidewalls that can set in.

Some sources indicate that extended immobility can lead to unsafe tread damage and persistent flat spots, even if the tire inflation is maintained in the correct range.

Other problems that may occur involve damage to the rubber itself from exposure to chemicals that can be present in a concrete floor, particularly if the floor is in an environment where lack of climate control leads to frequent condensation on a cold floor or other sources of moisture. Problems for the tire materials can be at least as bad if the bike is to be stored on a dirt or gravel floor.

Raceramps Black Widow FlatStoppers are a made-in-the-USA preventive measure. The principle of operation is simple—first, the solid, high-density foam material puts an inch of space between your tires and whichever floor surface you may have.

Next, the curved surface creates an approximately three-fold increase in contact area compared to the contact patch of the tire sitting on a floor. That reduces the amount of weight per square inch by distributing the bike’s weight over more surface area, in turn reducing the potential for flattening of the tire profile and distortion of the sidewall.

Each of the FlatStoppers has an 8.9-degree ramp-up angle of approach on each end and the curve can accommodate a tire diameter of 25 to 30 inches. The pair of ramps can bear up to 1500 pounds. and an octagonal inch-thick puck with a polymer top is provided to rest the side stand on to keep the bike level.

If your bike has a center stand that you tend to put the bike up on in storage, the FlatStopper can be placed under the front wheel for the same effect, assuming the rear-wheel lift of the center stand keeps the rear tire off the floor when the FlatStopper is in place (or rear wheel if your bike’s center stand is configured to raise the front wheel off the ground).

Tech Specs Raceramps Black Widow FlatStoppers