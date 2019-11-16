2020 SWM Ace of Spades 500 First Look: For Motorheads!

2020 SWM Ace of Spades 500 First Look:

Restromod Style

Although SWM is best known in the United States for its line of affordable dual-sport, adventure, and supermoto motorcycles, there is more on offer from the Speedy Working Motors folks in Northern Italy. SWM, which dates back to 1971, has operated as part of the Shineray Group of China since 2014, also offers a line of street bikes. Most interesting among the SWM street-going motorcycles is the new 2020 SWM Ace of Spades 500, based on the existing and proven Gran Milano platform.

Designed and built in Italy, the SWM Ace of Spades looks like a restromod custom as it sits on the showroom floor. It is powered by a 445cc single-cylinder air-/oil-cooled SOHC motor that looks like it was transported here from the 1980s, albeit with EFI grafted on. Only claiming a 15-horsepower peak, we suspect the engine has plenty of real-world torque to move it around town smartly.

The chassis design is traditional with a single downtube frame, and modern with a Fastace inverted fork from Taiwan, plus a radially mounted Brembo four-piston caliper working on a 320mm front disc brake—two-wheel ABS is standard. Fastace also provides the adjustable twin shocks, which definitely don’t look vintage. Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR knobbies give the 2020 SWM Ace of Spades a decidedly custom look, undoubtedly ready for all-terrain duty during the zombie apocalypse—just be careful of the twin stainless-steel mufflers. The Ace of Spades weighs in at only 345 pounds with the 4.4-gallon fuel tank topped off.



Motoman Distributing, based in the Mojave Desert, is the American importer of SWM. So far, the 2020 SWM Ace of Spades 500 isn’t part of the US package of motorcycles. If you are a motorhead and think the Ace of Spades sounds like something you’d like to ride, it might be worth dropping Motoman an email to that effect. We certainly would love to someone to deal an Ace of Spades our way.

2020 SWM Ace of Spades 500 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 445cc

Bore x stroke: 90 x 70mm

Maximum power: 15 horsepower

Compression ratio: 10:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Cooling: Oil and air

Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm throttle body

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Single downtube w/ double-cradle steel

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Fastace 47mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Fastace shocks; 4.2 inches

Wheels: Lega Leggera aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating disc w/ radially mounted Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm fixed disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.8 inches

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Curb weight: 345 pounds

2020 SWM Ace of Spades 500 Price: MSRP $N/A

2020 SWM Ace of Spades 500 Photo Gallery