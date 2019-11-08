2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Friday, November 8, 2019
Based on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, the 2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is a naked motorcycle designed for urban duty.

Weighing in at just 364 pounds with a seat height below 31 inches, the Z400 ABS is an unintimidating upright sportbike. With the DOHC parallel-twin puts out predictable power, with torque peaking at 28 ft/lbs at a lofty 8000 rpm—the Z400 does like to rev.

2020 Z400 ABS for saleAlthough the suspension is non-adjustable, save spring-preload for the shock, its action is perfectly matched to the capabilities of the Z400’s chassis, motor, and its likely rider. It is comfortable in-town, yet poised in the canyons. Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires do their part to allow the Z400 rider to put the motorcycle exactly where desired in corners. Its 17-inch wheels allow a wide variety of tire options, whether you want more performance or longer wear.

There is plenty of power and stability for commuting on freeways, and the narrow 2020 Kawasaki Z400 is highly capable of working its way through tight traffic without undue effort. It is a comfortable machine ready for all-rides, be they in metropolitan areas or in the hinterlands. A generous 3.7-gallon fuel tank means plenty of riding between visits to the gas station. 

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 399cc
  • Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm
  • Maximum torque: 28 ft/lbs @ 8000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ dual 32mm throttle bodies
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES   

  • Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
  • Rake: 24.5 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 364 pounds

COLORS

  • Metallic Matte Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black
  • Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Flat Spark Black

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Price:

  • $4999 MSRP

2020 Z400 ABS Photo Gallery

 

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

