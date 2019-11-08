2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS

Based on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, the 2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is a naked motorcycle designed for urban duty.

Weighing in at just 364 pounds with a seat height below 31 inches, the Z400 ABS is an unintimidating upright sportbike. With the DOHC parallel-twin puts out predictable power, with torque peaking at 28 ft/lbs at a lofty 8000 rpm—the Z400 does like to rev.

Although the suspension is non-adjustable, save spring-preload for the shock, its action is perfectly matched to the capabilities of the Z400’s chassis, motor, and its likely rider. It is comfortable in-town, yet poised in the canyons. Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires do their part to allow the Z400 rider to put the motorcycle exactly where desired in corners. Its 17-inch wheels allow a wide variety of tire options, whether you want more performance or longer wear.

There is plenty of power and stability for commuting on freeways, and the narrow 2020 Kawasaki Z400 is highly capable of working its way through tight traffic without undue effort. It is a comfortable machine ready for all-rides, be they in metropolitan areas or in the hinterlands. A generous 3.7-gallon fuel tank means plenty of riding between visits to the gas station.

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 399cc

Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm

Maximum torque: 28 ft/lbs @ 8000 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ dual 32mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.9 inches

Rake: 24.5 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 364 pounds

COLORS

Metallic Matte Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black

Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Flat Spark Black

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Price:

$4999 MSRP

2020 Z400 ABS Photo Gallery