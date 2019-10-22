Tuesday, October 22, 2019
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400

What started out in 34 years ago as a 250-class machine with limited freeway capabilities has blossomed into a 400-class motorcycle ready for the track and freeway commuting.

In spite of its small displacement, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a versatile motorcycle that can satisfy a wide number of demands.

Kawasaki Ninja 400 2020 seat heightAs a commuter, the 2020 Ninja 400 is stable on the freeway, with power to spare and a top speed over 100 mph. At the same time, weighing in at just 362 pounds with its 3.7-gallon fuel tank topped off, the Ninja 400 is agile in urban traffic and easy to handle.

The assist and slip clutch helps keep your commute from being arduous, as does the upright seating position behind the angular fairing. If you’re concerned the Ninja 400’s ergonomics might be too tight, an optional Kawasaki seat expands the seat/grip/pegs triangle.

If you have canyons nearby, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a formidable motorcycle on tight canyon roads. The peppy DOHC parallel-twin motor, scrappy Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 radial tires, 310mm front disc brake, and well thought out non-adjustable suspension units work nicely in concert for optimal performance.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400For the most aggressive rider, the Ninja 400 also is the basis of an inexpensive track bike that starts at under $5k without ABS or fancy Kawasaki Racing Team graphics.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 399cc
  • Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel trellis
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES   

  • Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
  • Rake: 24.7 degrees
  • Trail: 3.6 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 362 pounds (ABS: 366 pounds)

COLORS

  • Lime Green/Ebony (KRT Edition; $200 option)
  • Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray/Phantom Blue
  • Pearl Blizzard White

PRICES

  • Ninja 400 Price: from $4999 MSRP
  • Ninja 400 ABS Price: from $5299 MSRP

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Photo Gallery

