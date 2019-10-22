2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400

What started out in 34 years ago as a 250-class machine with limited freeway capabilities has blossomed into a 400-class motorcycle ready for the track and freeway commuting.

In spite of its small displacement, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a versatile motorcycle that can satisfy a wide number of demands.

As a commuter, the 2020 Ninja 400 is stable on the freeway, with power to spare and a top speed over 100 mph. At the same time, weighing in at just 362 pounds with its 3.7-gallon fuel tank topped off, the Ninja 400 is agile in urban traffic and easy to handle.

The assist and slip clutch helps keep your commute from being arduous, as does the upright seating position behind the angular fairing. If you’re concerned the Ninja 400’s ergonomics might be too tight, an optional Kawasaki seat expands the seat/grip/pegs triangle.

If you have canyons nearby, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a formidable motorcycle on tight canyon roads. The peppy DOHC parallel-twin motor, scrappy Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 radial tires, 310mm front disc brake, and well thought out non-adjustable suspension units work nicely in concert for optimal performance.

For the most aggressive rider, the Ninja 400 also is the basis of an inexpensive track bike that starts at under $5k without ABS or fancy Kawasaki Racing Team graphics.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 399cc

Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.9 inches

Rake: 24.7 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 362 pounds (ABS: 366 pounds)

COLORS

Lime Green/Ebony (KRT Edition; $200 option)

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray/Phantom Blue

Pearl Blizzard White

PRICES

Ninja 400 Price: from $4999 MSRP

Ninja 400 ABS Price: from $5299 MSRP

