2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S, Vulcan S ABS, and Vulcan S Cafe Buyer’s Guide

The 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S is available in three flavors this year—the standard Vulcan S, the Vulcan S ABS, and the top-of-the-line Vulcan S Cafe.

Differentiating between the three Vulcan S models is easy. The ABS version adds ABS for $400, while the Cafe edition steps up from the ABS model with a small windshield and two-tone Phantom Blue/Ebony paint for another $600. Otherwise, the Kawasaki Vulcan S models are identical, and definitely stand out from the cruiser crowd.

Most notable about the Vulcan S is its built-in ergonomic adjustability—Kawasaki calls it Ergo-Fit—that allows you to tailor the motorcycle to the rider.

The three 18 possible setups available at the time of purchase, with three footpeg positions, three seats, and two handlebar positions. Further, the hand levers are easily adjustable to accommodate a wide variety of hands.

Powered by a Ninja 650 derived DOHC parallel-twin motor, the Vulcan S puts out a respectable 46 ft/lbs of torque at 6600 rpm. This relatively high rev count for the maximum torque reminds you that the Vulcan S has sporting aspirations. Handling is impressive, and the Dunlop Sportmax D220 help the Vulcan S hustle through the twisties.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel-twin

Displacement: 649cc

Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm

Maximum torque: 46 ft/lbs @ 6600 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.8:1Valvetrain: DOHC

Fueling: Dual 38mm throttle bodies w/ sub-throttles

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Perimeter-design high-tensile steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustment shock; 3.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D220

Front tire: 120/70 x 18

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 300mm petal-style disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 250mm petal-style disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 62 inches

Rake: 31 degrees

Seat height: 27.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 491 pounds (Vulcan S ABS: 498 pounds; Vulcan S Cafe: 503 pounds)

COLORS

Metallic Spark Black (Vulcan S and Vulcan S ABS)

Metallic Matte Mysterious Gray (Vulcan S ABS)

Phantom Blue/Ebony (Vulcan S ABS Cafe)

PRICES

Vulcan S: $7099 MSRP

Vulcan S ABS: $7499 MSRP

Vulcan S ABS Cafe: $8099 MSRP

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S Photo Gallery