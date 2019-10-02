Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero Concept Tops Design Competition

Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero: Will We See a Production Version?

Take a look at our custom motorcycles page, and you’ll quickly realize that there is something for every taste – from exotic Japanese nakeds with European flair to full-out choppers that bring back the flavor of the counter-culture movement of the 1960s/1970s.

In between exists a mix of OEM concepts. One that genuinely creates some noise among our staff is the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero.

Husqvarna unveiled the motorcycle last November during EICMA Milan Motorcycle show, which raised anticipation for a production model.

Though that didn’t happen yet, the Vitpilen’s latest feat may push production along. This week, the Vitpilen 701 Aero concept took the top honors in the Best of Best Automative Brand Contest‘s motorcycle category for 2019.

The contest is an independent, international German Design Council competition for automotive brands and is widely acknowledged as an important worldwide event in the sector. It honors outstanding product and communication design and draws attention to the fundamental importance of brand and brand design in the automotive industry.

Husky’s concept bike is a collaboration between Husqvarna Motorcycles and Austrian design agency, KISKA, and builds on the unique design approach that runs through the VITPILEN series.

Husqvarna says, “as a concept, it indicates the evolving direction of Husqvarna Motorcycles, continuing to satisfy the exacting demands of dedicated and discerning riders.”

Built around a single-cylinder engine that produces 75 horsepower, the Vitpilen Aero delivers classic cafe styling to a modern lightweight Husky chassis that’s highlighted by a trellis frame, fully adjustable WP suspension, and Brembo brakes complemented with Bosch ABS.

This is not the first time a concept built by Husqvarna Motorcycles and KISKA has earned an industry honor.

The original Vitpilen concept won an iF Design Award at the 2016 iF Product Design Awards Competition. One year later, the Vitpilen 701 and 401 models were formally launched by Husqvarna Motorcycles.

We hope to see the same happen to the Vitpilen 701 Aero. Maybe the announcement will arrive next month at 2019 EICMA.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Aero Concept – Photo Gallery