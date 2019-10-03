2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha V Star 250
Riding the 2020 Yamaha V Star 250 is like stepping back in time. The quarter-liter cruiser motorcycle is relatively unchanged since its debut in 1988. That means you get a motorcycle with a carburetor, rear drum brake, twin shocks, and authentically retro styling.
The price is undoubtedly right at $4349, and its economic argument is further bolstered by fuel consumption that renders 78 miles from a gallon of fuel.
Perhaps the most surprising thing about the 2020 Yamaha V Star 250 is how well it works in the 21st century. Although it is powered by an air-cooled V-twin displacing just 249cc, the V Star 250 has an impressive amount of pep.
While you will feel overwhelmed on freeways with a 65 mph speed limit, you will feel perfectly happy on city streets. Sufficient torque allows you to pull green-light holeshots, and keep out of trouble.
Despite suspension and tires that are rudimentary, the Yamaha V Star has good enough handling to make canyon carving fun. Even with the forward foot controls, the ergonomics are compact, and you can throw the 326-pound motorcycle around at will. It’s inexpensive and appeals to our frugality, yet it also delivers plenty of fun in an affordable package.
2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 249cc (15ci)
- Bore x stroke: 49 x 66mm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 vpc
- Fueling: Mikuni 26mm carburetor
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.9 inches
- Tires: Cheng Shin
- Front tire: 3.00 x 18
- Rear tire: 130/90 x 15
- Front brake: 282mm disc
- Rear brake: 130mm drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 32 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 27.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg
- Wet weight: 326 pounds
2020 V Star 250 Color:
- Metallic Silver
2020 V Star 250 MSRP:
- $4349