2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Yamaha V Star 250

Riding the 2020 Yamaha V Star 250 is like stepping back in time. The quarter-liter cruiser motorcycle is relatively unchanged since its debut in 1988. That means you get a motorcycle with a carburetor, rear drum brake, twin shocks, and authentically retro styling.

The price is undoubtedly right at $4349, and its economic argument is further bolstered by fuel consumption that renders 78 miles from a gallon of fuel.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the 2020 Yamaha V Star 250 is how well it works in the 21st century. Although it is powered by an air-cooled V-twin displacing just 249cc, the V Star 250 has an impressive amount of pep.

While you will feel overwhelmed on freeways with a 65 mph speed limit, you will feel perfectly happy on city streets. Sufficient torque allows you to pull green-light holeshots, and keep out of trouble.

Despite suspension and tires that are rudimentary, the Yamaha V Star has good enough handling to make canyon carving fun. Even with the forward foot controls, the ergonomics are compact, and you can throw the 326-pound motorcycle around at will. It’s inexpensive and appeals to our frugality, yet it also delivers plenty of fun in an affordable package.

2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Specs:

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 249cc (15ci)

Bore x stroke: 49 x 66mm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 vpc

Fueling: Mikuni 26mm carburetor

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.9 inches

Tires: Cheng Shin

Front tire: 3.00 x 18

Rear tire: 130/90 x 15

Front brake: 282mm disc

Rear brake: 130mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 27.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.5 gallons

Estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg

Wet weight: 326 pounds

2020 V Star 250 Color:

Metallic Silver

2020 V Star 250 MSRP: