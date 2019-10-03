Thursday, October 3, 2019
2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Riding the 2020 Yamaha V Star 250 is like stepping back in time. The quarter-liter cruiser motorcycle is relatively unchanged since its debut in 1988. That means you get a motorcycle with a carburetor, rear drum brake, twin shocks, and authentically retro styling.

2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Buyer's Guide: Specs & PricesThe price is undoubtedly right at $4349, and its economic argument is further bolstered by fuel consumption that renders 78 miles from a gallon of fuel.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the 2020 Yamaha V Star 250 is how well it works in the 21st century. Although it is powered by an air-cooled V-twin displacing just 249cc, the V Star 250 has an impressive amount of pep.

2020 Yamaha V Star 250 MSRPWhile you will feel overwhelmed on freeways with a 65 mph speed limit, you will feel perfectly happy on city streets. Sufficient torque allows you to pull green-light holeshots, and keep out of trouble.

Despite suspension and tires that are rudimentary, the Yamaha V Star has good enough handling to make canyon carving fun. Even with the forward foot controls, the ergonomics are compact, and you can throw the 326-pound motorcycle around at will. It’s inexpensive and appeals to our frugality, yet it also delivers plenty of fun in an affordable package.

2020 Yamaha V Star 250 for sale

2020 Yamaha V Star 250 Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 249cc (15ci)
  • Bore x stroke: 49 x 66mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 vpc
  • Fueling: Mikuni 26mm carburetor
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.9 inches
  • Tires: Cheng Shin
  • Front tire: 3.00 x 18
  • Rear tire: 130/90 x 15
  • Front brake: 282mm disc
  • Rear brake: 130mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
  • Rake: 32 degrees
  • Trail: 4.7 inches
  • Seat height: 27.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.5 gallons
  • Estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg
  • Wet weight: 326 pounds

2020 V Star 250 Color:

  • Metallic Silver

2020 V Star 250 MSRP:

  • $4349

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

