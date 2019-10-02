Buyer’s Guide: 2020 Honda Monkey Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Honda Monkey

With a look straight from the 1969 Honda Mini Trail 50, one could be forgiven for dismissing the diminutive motorcycle as an exercise in nostalgia. Although it is just that, the 2020 Honda Monkey is also a fully capable urban motorcycle.

Powered by a horizontal, air-cooled, two-valve motor, albeit with EFI, the Monkey’s top speed keeps it off the freeways. That’s fine, as the 12-inch tires aren’t ready for high-speed runs.

Instead, the Monkey resembles its namesake—it’s nimble and produces endless smiles. Four inches of non-adjustable suspension travel, along with the high profile of the Vee Rubber tires, gives the rider a bit of protection from inevitable jolts of city streets.

The only thing that might make a new right hesitate to hop aboard is the fully manual four-speed transmission.

The 2020 Honda Monkey can be had with ABS for its dual disc brake arrangement. The premium for ABS is only $200, so we highly recommend it. If you want ABS, your Monkey will be Pearl Nebula Red.

Monkeys without ABS can be had in Pearl Glittering Blue (a new color this year), as well as Pearl Nebula Red. Both choices are reminiscent of the original Honda Mini Trail 50 color options.

2020 Honda Monkey Specs

ENGINE



Type: Horizontal four-stroke single

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Valvetrain: SOHC, two valves

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Multiplate wet

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 4.1 inches

Tires: Vee Rubber

Front tire: 120/80 x 12

Rear tire: 130/80 x 12

Front brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Optional ($200 additional)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 46.5 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.5 gallons

Curb weight: 232 pounds

2020 Monkey Colors:

Pearl Glittering Blue (standard)

Pearl Nebula Red

2020 Honda Monkey Prices (MSRP):