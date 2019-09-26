2020 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS

With a history dating back over 60 years, the Honda Super Cub is genuinely an iconic transportation vehicle—a motorcycle that helped change the world. The latest version of the Cub—the 2020 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS—builds on the history of the form, adding helpful features such as EFI and a front disc brake with ABS.

As always, the Honda Super Cub has the friendly step-through frame design that makes mounting and dismounting the motorcycle easy for everyone. The 30.7-inch seat height isn’t especially low, but the motorcycle weighs just 240 pounds with its one-gallon fuel tank filled.

An auto-clutch/manual-shift four-speed transmission means the Super Cub C125 ABS is even more accessible to new riders.

While the frame and suspension are basic, they are more than capable of handling the power put out by the air-cooled, two-valve 125cc powerplant. On the upside, the 125 motor has more than enough acceleration to keep cars at bay when the light turns green.

The seat and ergonomics of the Honda Super Cub C125 ABS are comfortable enough for riding all day long in the city, and the low fuel consumption rate means you can ride a long way for just a few dollars.

Read our Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Review.

2020 Honda Super Cub C125 Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Single cylinder Displacement: 125cc

125cc Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

52.4 x 57.9mm Compression ratio: 9.3:1

9.3:1 Valve train: SOHC, 2 vpc

SOHC, 2 vpc Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Air Starting: Electric

Electric Transmission: 4-speed

4-speed Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Automatic centrifugal Final drive: 420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: 26mm fork/3.5 inches

26mm fork/3.5 inches Rear suspension; travel: Dual shocks/3.6 inches

Dual shocks/3.6 inches Front tire: 70/90 x 17

70/90 x 17 Rear tire: 80/90 x 17

80/90 x 17 Front brakes: Single 220mm disc

Single 220mm disc Rear brake: Mechanical drum

Mechanical drum ABS: Standard (front only)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 48.9 inches

48.9 inches Rake: 26.5 degrees

26.5 degrees Trail: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches Seat height: 30.7 inches

30.7 inches Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

1.0 gallons Estimated fuel consumption:

Curb weight: 240 pounds

Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Color:

Pearl Nebula Red

Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Price: