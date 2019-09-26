2020 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS
With a history dating back over 60 years, the Honda Super Cub is genuinely an iconic transportation vehicle—a motorcycle that helped change the world. The latest version of the Cub—the 2020 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS—builds on the history of the form, adding helpful features such as EFI and a front disc brake with ABS.
As always, the Honda Super Cub has the friendly step-through frame design that makes mounting and dismounting the motorcycle easy for everyone. The 30.7-inch seat height isn’t especially low, but the motorcycle weighs just 240 pounds with its one-gallon fuel tank filled.
An auto-clutch/manual-shift four-speed transmission means the Super Cub C125 ABS is even more accessible to new riders.
While the frame and suspension are basic, they are more than capable of handling the power put out by the air-cooled, two-valve 125cc powerplant. On the upside, the 125 motor has more than enough acceleration to keep cars at bay when the light turns green.
The seat and ergonomics of the Honda Super Cub C125 ABS are comfortable enough for riding all day long in the city, and the low fuel consumption rate means you can ride a long way for just a few dollars.
Read our Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Review.
2020 Honda Super Cub C125 Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
- Compression ratio: 9.3:1
- Valve train: SOHC, 2 vpc
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Air
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 4-speed
- Clutch: Automatic centrifugal
- Final drive: 420 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: 26mm fork/3.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Dual shocks/3.6 inches
- Front tire: 70/90 x 17
- Rear tire: 80/90 x 17
- Front brakes: Single 220mm disc
- Rear brake: Mechanical drum
- ABS: Standard (front only)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 48.9 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Trail: 2.8 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption:
- Curb weight: 240 pounds
Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Color:
- Pearl Nebula Red
Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Price:
- $3,649