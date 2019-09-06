Saturday, September 7, 2019
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport Shinko Mobber Tires First Look: For the Grom, Z125, and TNT 135

Small-Bore Dual-Sport Rubber

For owners of the Honda Grom, Kawasaki Z125 Pro, and Benelli TNT 135, there’s a new DOT-legal knobby 12-inch tube-type tire that expands the capability of your small-bore motorcycle—the Shinko Mobber tires. With a 130 rear and 120 front, plus plenty of big knobs, you can now take the eighth-liter motorcycles off-road with confidence.

Using a high-carbon compound, the Mobber tires are designed for hard-terrain off-road use. The Shinko 504 and 505 off-road-only tires provided the inspiration for the Mobber, with the Mobber being legal for the street.
Shinko claims long wear for the Mobber tires, thanks to reinforced knobs. On the downside, although they are street-legal, Shinko says the Mobber is “not recommended for extensive on-road commuting or prolonged highway use.” The tires are rated for 93 mph, so you can hammer the rev limiter in top gear safely.Shinko Mobber Tires - on-pavement

“Shinko took the tried and tested 504/505 off-road tires and redesigned them specifically to meet the needs of the small-bore bike market,” according to Shinko Brand Manager Kyle Isaacs. “The all-new Shinko Mobber tires are true off-road performers giving riders the DOT requirements they need while on the streets. Adventure riding and off-road mobbing on small-bore bikes…that’s what the Shinko Mobber was built for.”

The list price for the Shinko Mobber tire is $47 for the 120mm front, and $50 for the 130mm rear. As with most tires, discounts off the MSRP are easy to find.

