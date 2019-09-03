Tuesday, September 3, 2019
BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R and C 400 X Recalls (Brakes May Stick)

BMW Motorcycle and Scooter Recalls

BMW of North America has recalled certain model 2018-2020 G 310 GS and 2017-2020 G 310 R motorcycles, and 2019 C 400 X scooters, due to brake issues. The GS models are produced for BMW in India by TVS Motor Company.

BMW says the front and rear brake caliper pistons may corrode, and possibly cause the piston to stick or drag in the caliper bore. This can cause the brakes to lock up while riding, increasing the risk of a crash.

2018 BMW G 310 GS

BMW says 5,938 motorcycle and scooters are affected.

The BMW 310 GS models are produced for BMW in India by TVS Motor Company. This is the second recall of the GS models; in July 2018 BMW recalled the same models due to side stand and frame issues.

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front and rear brake calipers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 4, 2019. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Models affected:

MAKE MODEL YEAR
BMW C 400 X 2019
BMW G310 GS 2018-2020
BMW G310R 2017-2020

