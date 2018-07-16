BMW Recalls G 310 GS and G 310 R Motorcycles

BMW of North America has recalled 2,376 of its 2017-2018 BMW G 310 R and 2018 BMW G 310 GS motorcycles due to sidestand/frame issues.

The recall affects 1,576 of the 2017-2018 BMW G 310 R models and approximately 800 of the 2018 BMW G 310 GS models. These models are produced for BMW in India by TVS Motor Company.

The recall’s defect report says, “Over time, the section of the frame which encases the side stand bushing could eventually break. If the section of the frame which encases the side stand bushing broke while the motorcycle was stationary, it could fall over, and increase the risk of injury.”

The report goes on to describe how the problem emerged and led to the recall:

“On August 1, 2017, BMW became aware of a damaged side stand on a non-US 2018 BMW G 310 R during removal of the motorcycle from a transport truck. At the time, it was unclear if the side stand was damaged during transport.

“By October 2017, two additional non-US reports were received regarding motorcycles with damaged side stands. The reports indicated that damage occurred while the motorcycle was stationary. BMW initiated an engineering review, and requested the parts to be returned for review and analysis.

“In early 2018, additional reports were received, including two from the US market involving Model Year 2018 BMW 310 GS models produced in November 2017. Both referenced a broken frame at the location of the side stand bushing, and occurring while the motorcycle was stationary.

“In February, testing was initiated to identify the root cause and reproduce the fault pattern. By April 2018, three additional reports were received from the US market involving a Model Year 2018 BMW 310 R produced in October 2017, and two Model Year 2018 BMW 310 GS models produced in December 2017. All referenced a broken frame at the location of the side stand bushing, and occurring while the motorcycle was stationary. Testing and field monitoring continued.

“In May, additional tests were performed to evaluate the interaction, if any, between a damaged side stand, and the side stand switch, as the switch is integral to engine operation, and therefore, if affected, could also affect riding. The test results indicated that engine operation, and therefore riding, was not affected.

“On May 22, 2018, BMW became aware of a report in Brazil involving a 2018 BMW 310 GS produced in January 2018 indicating that the rider attempted to mount the motorcycle using the footrest while it was stationary and also resting on the side stand, causing the motorcycle to fall over. The rider alleged a minor injury. On June 8, 2018, BMW decided to conduct a voluntary recall.

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the frame, installing a reinforcement plate and new side stand, or the frame will be replaced if necessary, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin Aug. 7, 2018. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V408000.