Whether you’re a hardscrabble collector/restorer or a part-time enthusiast of classic British bikes, Harry Woolridge’s “The Triumph Trophy Bible” is the kind of technical and historical resource you’ll be glad to have.

The author speaks on the subject at hand with remarkable authority—the kind of authoritative detail you can only get through years of experience with the brand.

Woolridge has that by virtue of his 30 years with Triumph until the end of the Meriden Cooperative in 1983.

His book provides in-depth technical detail and historical background on the Triumph Trophy from its inception in 1949 through the fifties and sixties.

It includes the addition of the Sports Tiger models in 1967 and Tiger models in 1969 and provides the details on both model lines into the seventies with the Trophy line ending in 1974 and the Tiger models to the end of the line in 1983.

The book tracks company and model history in only four chapters in year-on-year in chronological order, making it easy to locate the details of model development for any model year in the range.

In addition, for the restorer and collector the Appendix includes detailed color charts, model year build totals, works registered Trophy models (for ISDT and one-day trials), and carburetor setting specifications.

The detail of the specifications for each model year go far beyond the usual engine displacement, number of gears in the tranny, dry weight and so on found in the typical model brochure, or even the typical aftermarket service manual for that matter. Woolridge provides details like cylinder barrel and tappet block material specs, oil pressure release valve pressure specs, as well as the more common dimensional parts data essential for assessing engine condition and complete tear-down and rebuild.

Of particular interest to those collector/restorers who want to be able to accurately identify specific models and years, the book provides detailed descriptions of virtually every system and major component by year as well as refinements made on given model years.

Extensively illustrated with images of typical model year bikes as well as trials, ISDT and other competition models and historic period advertising examples, this Bible leaves few questions unanswered.

Title: The Triumph Trophy Bible

Author: Harry Woolridge

Harry Woolridge Published: 2016 (sixth printing previously in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2010) Hard cover. 143 pages. Measures 8.0” x 9.8.” Color and black & white images.

2016 (sixth printing previously in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2010) Hard cover. 143 pages. Measures 8.0” x 9.8.” Color and black & white images. Publisher: Veloce Publishing, Parkway Farm Business Park, Middle Farm Way, Poundbury, Dorchester, DT1 3AR, England

Veloce Publishing, Parkway Farm Business Park, Middle Farm Way, Poundbury, Dorchester, DT1 3AR, England ISBN: 978-1-845849-74-0 MSRP: U.S. $60.00 U.K. £35.00 CAN $78.00

