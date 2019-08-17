Saturday, August 17, 2019
2019 Motorcycle Previews 2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica First Look (14 Fast Facts)
2019 Motorcycle Previews

2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica First Look (14 Fast Facts)

2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica Trials Motorcycle

It is getting to be a regular thing with Vertigo—a boutique Spanish observed trials manufacturer—late in the year they debut a new Dougie Lampkin Replica model. Named after the 12-time World Champion who has a strong association with Vertigo, the 2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica has quite a few features to set it apart from other 2019 Vertigos. Rather than turn the Vertigo trials bike into a fire-breather, many of the changes are aimed at making it easier to ride for riders below the expert level. Let’s take a look.

  1. The 2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica gets a new frame. Vertigo claims a “more agile and controlled ride” and boasts a weight drop of 1.75 pounds.
  1. The suspension is new, with a Tech Racing fork and Reiger 3-way shock. Tech boasts “maximum precision and responsive feedback to the rider,” while Reiger says the new shock “provides even smoother and more controlled suspension travel, as well as improved traction and stability in all conditions.”
  1. Grasping the fork legs are billet aluminum machined triple clamps. So they stand out, the triple clamps are anodized red.

  1. Many of the changes are intended to make the power delivery smoother to increase traction. The Vertigo motorcycles have demanding fuel-injected two-stroke motors. The 2019 Dougie Lampkin replica gets Lampkin’s smoother personal engine mappings, a DL Racing throttle body to smooth the power, and a heavier 11.85-ounce flywheel.
  1. The 2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica has a completely new clutch. Vertigo tells us the pull is lighter, with the clutch action being more responsive while enhancing feel. The clutch also gets a red-anodized S3 clutch adjuster, and a similar brake adjuster matches it. Oh, and the master cylinders for the brake and clutch have red-anodized covers.
  1. A new radiator and fan move more air to keep the motor cool. The radiator is also designed to be more durable.
  1. The titanium exhaust is exclusive to this motorcycle.

  1. New silencer guard spacers thin ergonomics. 
  1. S2 Hard Rock footpegs are standard on the new Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica. They have non-slip steel pins for your boots, and the same red anodizing as found on the triple clamps.
  1. Lanyard kill switches are becoming more common on observed trials motorcycles, and the Dougie Lampkin Replica has one. 
  1. The motor gets extra carbon fiber guards to minimize crash damage.

 

  1. When you’re working on your Vertigo, you can enjoy the custom DLR work mat. 
  1. In addition to the red anodized parts—including the rims and many detail goodies—the Dougie Lampkin Replica has its own graphics. Plus, there’s a replica of Lampkin’s signature on the airbox cover, which is where you would expect the fuel tank to be. Vertigo puts the fuel tank under the seat. 
  1. To make sure there’s no question that you have a 2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica, there’s an engraved metal plate attesting to its parentage. There will be only 50 examples of this motorcycle produced. Check with Vertigo Motors USA for availability and pricing.

2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica Photo Gallery

Previous articleMotorcycle Workbench Workout: Facing the Trash, Finding Some Treasure
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Reviews

2020 Honda CRF250R Review: National Track Tested (12 Fast Facts)

Reid Davis -
0
2020 Honda CRF250R Review: First Ride at Fox Raceway The 2020 Honda CRF250R is virtually all-new this year, with a host of change. There are significant...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck First Look: Motorcycle Hauler

Don Williams -
0
BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Concept Vehicle: Fully Functional If you’re tired of suffering the indignity of hauling your BMW motorcycle around in the bed of...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Elvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle To Be Auctioned At Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

Don Williams -
0
Elvis Presley’s Harley-Davidson Electra Glide On The Auction Block Elvis Presley's last motorcycle—a 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide—will be up for auction at 10...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 Tire First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91: DOT Off-Road Competition Tire Street-legal and off-road competition-ready, the Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 is available for riders looking to enter anything from...
Read more
Isle of Man TT

2019 Isle of Man Classic TT: Rider Entry List Headed by McGuinness

Staff -
0
John McGuinness will once again head up the Bennetts Senior Classic TT rider list for the 2019 Classic TT, which is set for August 17-26 at the Isle of Man.
Read more
Cruiser

Moto Guzzi and Aprilia Recalls Due to Unexpected Braking Issues

Gary Ilminen -
0
Piaggio Group Americas. Inc.has recalled various Moto Guzzi and Aprilia motorcycles due to braking issues that will cause the bikes to unexpectedly slow down or stop.
Read more
2019 Motorcycle Previews

2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica First Look (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica Trials Motorcycle It is getting to be a regular thing with Vertigo—a boutique Spanish observed trials manufacturer—late in the year...
Read more
Commentary

Motorcycle Workbench Workout: Facing the Trash, Finding Some Treasure

Gary Ilminen -
0
Top 14 Trash and Treasure Items Found on Workbench Admit it - we have a workbench problem. If you have a workbench it is likely...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Honda CRF250R Review: National Track Tested (12 Fast Facts)

Reid Davis -
0
2020 Honda CRF250R Review: First Ride at Fox Raceway The 2020 Honda CRF250R is virtually all-new this year, with a host of change. There are significant...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck First Look: Motorcycle Hauler

Don Williams -
0
BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Concept Vehicle: Fully Functional If you’re tired of suffering the indignity of hauling your BMW motorcycle around in the bed of...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Elvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle To Be Auctioned At Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

Don Williams -
0
Elvis Presley’s Harley-Davidson Electra Glide On The Auction Block Elvis Presley's last motorcycle—a 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide—will be up for auction at 10...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 Tire First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91: DOT Off-Road Competition Tire Street-legal and off-road competition-ready, the Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 is available for riders looking to enter anything from...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling