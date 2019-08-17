2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results and Coverage (9 Fast Facts)

Saturday, August 17, 2019
2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results:
Tomac’s Perfect Day

With one round remaining in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series, Eli Tomac has clinched his third consecutive 450MX title. Tomac did it in a stylishly dominating fashion, easily winning both motos in high heat and humidity at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Maryland. Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin joined Tomac on the overall podium. Musquin reclaimed P2 in the standings, as Ken Roczen succumbed to fatigue in the second half of moto 2.

2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results and Coverage - Eli Tomac
2019 AMA 450MX National Champion Eli Tomac

  1. Although Eli Tomac failed to get a holeshot, he led every lap at Budds Creek to win the championship. It was never in doubt, as Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) dominated the field in both motos, taking the lead twice before completing a single lap. From there, Tomac tore away from the field winning the first moto by nearly 14 seconds and the second moto by almost 15 seconds. Tomac moved into a 50-point lead over runner-up Musquin in the standings with just 50 points available at the final round next week. With ten moto wins, Tomac owns the tiebreaker and has now won three 450MX titles in a row.
  1. Eli Tomac had this to say after clinching the 2019 title: “To get it done today and a race early is amazing! Honestly, when I crossed the line, I didn’t know I had gotten the championship. To go three championships in a row is pretty special and something I am proud of. Each championship has been special in its own right, but man am I happy we got it done today.”

2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results and Coverage - Monster Energy Kawasaki

  1. Ken Roczen’s battle with fatigue cost him a chance to take the championship battle into the final round. After going 1-1 last week at Unadilla, Roczen (Team Honda HRC) looked good in moto 1. Although Roczen didn’t have Tomac’s pace, Roczen was never challenged for P2, finishing over five seconds clear of Musquin. In moto 2, Roczen held P2 until the midway point when he was passed by Anderson. Roczen’s lap times started rising on lap 8 (of 17), and he slowed down considerably on lap 11, when he was over eight seconds slower than on lap 2. Roczen began circulating in the 2:15s and 2:16s, compared to 2:04s and 2:05s early. On lap 13, Roczen was passed by Musquin, Zach Osborne, and Justin Barcia in quick succession, sealing Roczen’s fate in the championship. Roczen drops out of P2 in the standings, and is now five points behind Musquin.
  1. Marvin Musquin reclaimed P2 in the standings, though he was never competitive for a moto win at Budds Creek. Musquin (Red Bull KTM) got decent starts in both motos—P5 after a lap in both motos—and was able to put together two podium rides. However, Musquin was never in the same ballpark as Tomac, trailing the winner by over 19 seconds in moto 1 and over 25 seconds in moto 2 when the checkered flag flew. Musquin has finished one position behind Tomac in the AMA 450MX National Championship standings for four years in a row.
  1. Jason Anderson slipped into P2 overall with a 4-2 day, giving him breathing room in the standings ahead of teammate Zach Osborne. Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) looked especially strong in moto 2, as he finished over ten seconds ahead of Musquin. Anderson now has an 11-point lead over Osborne going into the final round, as he battles with Osborne for P4 in the standings. Over the last four motos, both Anderson and Osborne have been in the top five in every race.
  1. Joey Savatgy’s run of four consecutive P6 finishes came to an end. A week after being dropped from the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for next year, Savatgy stayed at home for the birth of his first child.
  1. After a long struggle in 2019, Aaron Plessinger put together two top-ten motos, going 9-9 for P8 overall. The Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing rider has had a difficult time recovering from injuries suffered in Supercross this year. 
  1. Fredrik Norén’s fill-in ride for JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing is going backward, though not as badly as Justin Bogle at Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM. Norén went from 8-8 at Washougal to 12-8 last week at Unadilla, and now 15-13 at Budds Creek. Regardless, Norén moved up to P8 in the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Standings, as Bogle had a difficult day. Bogle pulled a holeshot in moto 1 and faded to P19, and then did not line-up for the second moto.
  1. The final round of the AMA Nationals is next week at Ironman Raceway in Indiana. With the 450MX title wrapped up, you probably won’t mind that NBCSN is delaying the broadcast of moto 2 in both classes next Saturday. NBC Sports Gold subscribers, as always, will see both motos and qualifying live. Check out our 2019 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for airtime details.

2019 Budds Creek National Results, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD

  1. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 1-1; 50 points
  2. Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 4-2; 40 points
  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 3-3; 40 points
  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 2-7; 36 points
  5. Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 5-4; 34 points
  6. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 6-5; 31 points
  7. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 8-6; 28 points
  8. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 9-9; 24 points
  9. Benny Bloss, KTM, 7-11; 24 points
  10. Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 11-8; 23 points
  11. John Short, Honda, 10-10; 22 points
  12. James Weeks, Yamaha, 14-12; 16 points
  13. Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 15-13, 14 points
  14. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 16-14; 12 points
  15. Coty Schock, KTM, 13-17; 12 points
  16. Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 18-15; 9 points
  17. Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 17-16; 9 points
  18. Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 12-37; 9 points
  19. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 20-18; 4 points
  20. Justin Bogle, KTM, 19-DNS; 2 points
  21. Jacob Runkles, KTM, 21-19; 2 points
  22. Jeremy Smith, Honda, 26-20; 1 point

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Standings (after 11 of 12 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 476 points (10 moto wins)*
  2. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 426 (3 moto wins)
  3. Ken Roczen, Honda, 421 points (5 moto wins)
  4. Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 376
  5. Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 365 (1 moto win)
  6. Cooper Webb, KTM, 324 (2 moto wins)
  7. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 283
  8. Fredrik Norén, Honda/Suzuki, 218
  9. Justin Bogle, KTM, 210
  10. Blake Baggett, KTM, 175 (1 moto win)
  11. Dean Ferris, Yamaha, 136
  12. Benny Bloss, KTM, 134
  13. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 127
  14. John Short, Honda, 125
  15. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 114
  16. Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 103
  17. Henry Miller, KTM, 102
  18. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 84
  19. Ben Lamay, Honda, 84
  20. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 75
  21. Cole Seely, Honda, 59
  22. Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 58
  23. Justin Hill, Suzuki, 51
  24. James Weeks, Yamaha, 48
  25. Todd Waters, Husqvarna, 46
  26. Coty Schock, KTM, 38
  27. Jake Masterpool, Honda, 35
  28. Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 31
  29. Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 31
  30. Taiki Koga, Kawasaki, 23
  31. Dylan Merriam, Husqvarna, 18
  32. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 13
  33. Tristan Lane, KTM, 6
  34. Cody Cooper, Honda, 6
  35. Matthew Hubert, Husqvarna, 5
  36. Ryan Dowd, Suzuki 5
  37. Erki Kahro, KTM, 5
  38. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 4
  39. Dustin Winter, Yamaha, 3
  40. Felix Lopez, KTM, 3
  41. Mathias Jorgensen, Honda, 3
  42. Chris Canning, Kawasaki, 2
  43. Jacob Runkles, KTM, 2
  44. Dare Demartile, Honda, 2
  45. Caleb Tennant, KTM, 2
  46. Heath Harrison, Kawasaki, 1
  47. Noah McConahy, Yamaha, 1
  48. Brandan Leith, Kawasaki, 1
  49. Cade Autenrieth, KTM, 1
  50. Jeremy Smith, Honda, 1
    *clinched title

