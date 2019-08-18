2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800: One-of-a-Kind For Charity

2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800: Charity Build

If you blinked, you missed it. MV Agusta built this one-off F3 800 for UNICEF Italia and auctioned it off at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Porto Cervo on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia on August 9. This truly unique 2019 MV Agusta F3 800 sold for €100,000 to an unnamed MV Agusta collector, with the entire winning bid being donated to UNICEF Italia. The event was hosted by iconic Italian high-end fashion retailer LuisaViaRoma, with British singers Dame Shirley Bassey and Ellie Goulding performing.

“I am so happy that our special F3 800 for UNICEF Italia found such a generous buyer,” CEO of MV Agusta Timur Sardarov said. “All our motorcycles are handcrafted, and it takes an incredible amount of pride, passion, and experience to manufacture one. This special one is unique, and to know it will serve a unique cause makes every woman and man involved in its production even prouder. I wish to thank UNICEF Italia for giving us this opportunity to support them in defending vulnerable children.”

The 2019 MV Augusta UNICEF F3 800 features an inline-3 798cc powerplant that produces a claimed 146 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 65 ft/lbs of torque at 10,600 rpm for a maximum top steep of 149 mph. Fully adjustable suspension is provided by Marzocchi in the front and Sachs in the rear. The frame is a steel trellis design mated to a single-sided aluminum swingarm. Braking is by Brembo, with a Bosch 9 Plus ABS that includes a Race Mode and an anti-lift function for the rear wheel during braking. The ECU is an Eldor MC2.0, with four levels of torque control and eight levels of traction control. The six-speed transmission is a cassette-style design with clutchless shifting. A slipper-clutch reduces wheel-hop during aggressive downshifting. The claimed dry weight of the 2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800 is 381 pounds.