Sunday, August 18, 2019
2019 Motorcycle Previews 2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800: One-of-a-Kind For Charity
2019 Motorcycle Previews

2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800: One-of-a-Kind For Charity

2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800: Charity Build

If you blinked, you missed it. MV Agusta built this one-off F3 800 for UNICEF Italia and auctioned it off at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Porto Cervo on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia on August 9. This truly unique 2019 MV Agusta F3 800 sold for €100,000 to an unnamed MV Agusta collector, with the entire winning bid being donated to UNICEF Italia. The event was hosted by iconic Italian high-end fashion retailer LuisaViaRoma, with British singers Dame Shirley Bassey and Ellie Goulding performing.

2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800 Side View “I am so happy that our special F3 800 for UNICEF Italia found such a generous buyer,” CEO of MV Agusta Timur Sardarov said. “All our motorcycles are handcrafted, and it takes an incredible amount of pride, passion, and experience to manufacture one. This special one is unique, and to know it will serve a unique cause makes every woman and man involved in its production even prouder. I wish to thank UNICEF Italia for giving us this opportunity to support them in defending vulnerable children.”

2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800

The 2019 MV Augusta UNICEF F3 800 features an inline-3 798cc powerplant that produces a claimed 146 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 65 ft/lbs of torque at 10,600 rpm for a maximum top steep of 149 mph. Fully adjustable suspension is provided by Marzocchi in the front and Sachs in the rear. The frame is a steel trellis design mated to a single-sided aluminum swingarm. Braking is by Brembo, with a Bosch 9 Plus ABS that includes a Race Mode and an anti-lift function for the rear wheel during braking. The ECU is an Eldor MC2.0, with four levels of torque control and eight levels of traction control. The six-speed transmission is a cassette-style design with clutchless shifting. A slipper-clutch reduces wheel-hop during aggressive downshifting. The claimed dry weight of the 2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800 is 381 pounds.

Previous article2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results and Coverage (9 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results and Coverage (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results: Tomac’s Perfect Day With one round remaining in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series, Eli Tomac...
Read more
2019 Motorcycle Previews

2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica First Look (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica Trials Motorcycle It is getting to be a regular thing with Vertigo—a boutique Spanish observed trials manufacturer—late in the year...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Honda CRF250R Review: National Track Tested (12 Fast Facts)

Reid Davis -
0
2020 Honda CRF250R Review: First Ride at Fox Raceway The 2020 Honda CRF250R is virtually all-new this year, with a host of change. There are significant...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck First Look: Motorcycle Hauler

Don Williams -
0
BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Concept Vehicle: Fully Functional If you’re tired of suffering the indignity of hauling your BMW motorcycle around in the bed of...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Elvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle To Be Auctioned At Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood

Don Williams -
0
Elvis Presley’s Harley-Davidson Electra Glide On The Auction Block Elvis Presley's last motorcycle—a 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide—will be up for auction at 10...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 Tire First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91: DOT Off-Road Competition Tire Street-legal and off-road competition-ready, the Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91 is available for riders looking to enter anything from...
Read more
2019 Motorcycle Previews

2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800: One-of-a-Kind For Charity

Don Williams -
0
2019 MV Agusta UNICEF F3 800: Charity Build If you blinked, you missed it. MV Agusta built this one-off F3 800 for UNICEF Italia and...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results and Coverage (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2019 Budds Creek Motocross National Results: Tomac’s Perfect Day With one round remaining in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series, Eli Tomac...
Read more
2019 Motorcycle Previews

2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica First Look (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2019 Vertigo Dougie Lampkin Replica Trials Motorcycle It is getting to be a regular thing with Vertigo—a boutique Spanish observed trials manufacturer—late in the year...
Read more
Commentary

Motorcycle Workbench Workout: Facing the Trash, Finding Some Treasure

Gary Ilminen -
0
Top 14 Trash and Treasure Items Found on Workbench Admit it - we have a workbench problem. If you have a workbench it is likely...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Honda CRF250R Review: National Track Tested (12 Fast Facts)

Reid Davis -
0
2020 Honda CRF250R Review: First Ride at Fox Raceway The 2020 Honda CRF250R is virtually all-new this year, with a host of change. There are significant...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW X7 Pick-up Truck First Look: Motorcycle Hauler

Don Williams -
0
BMW X7 Pick-up Truck Concept Vehicle: Fully Functional If you’re tired of suffering the indignity of hauling your BMW motorcycle around in the bed of...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling