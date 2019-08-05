Dunlop TT100 GP Radial First Look: Retro Ready

If you have a retro-style modern motorcycle and want the contemporary tire technology along with a classic appearance, the new Dunlop TT100 GP Radial may be the tire you are looking for. Inspired by the Isle of Man TT, the Dunlop TT100 GP Radial is Dunlop’s stylish alternative to its RoadSmart III tire.

The TT100 GP Radial endeavors to recall the Dunlop K81 was the first production tire to circulate the Isle of Man TT course at an average speed of over 100 mph. Malcolm Uphill did the deed in 1969 on a factory Triumph Bonneville racer. The K81 is now the TT100 in most of the world—it’s the K81/TT100 in the US—and has been in production for 50 years to satisfy the needs of vintage riders.

In comparison, the TT100 GP Radial uses Dunlop’s jointless-belt construction for more stability and smoother handling. The compound is updated, with silica that allows the tire to get up to temperature on the street more quickly. Dunlop adds a polymer to increase mileage and durability, while the tire retains a consistent contact patch.

While the TT100 remain available to those who ride vintage motorcycles, the TT100 GP Radial aims itself at new motorcycles with a retro appeal, such as the various flavors of Yamaha XSRs and BMWs R NineTs, as well as the Kawasaki Z900RS and its Cafe brother. Retro-mod builders will also be interested in the TT100 GP Radial.

“We’ve wrapped some of Dunlop’s latest innovations in one of our most iconic tread patterns,” Marketing Manager Dunlop Motorcycle Europe Luca Davide Andreoni said. “Whether riders own a classic bike that’s been tuned to give a modern level of performance, or a new retro-themed sports bike, the Dunlop TT 100 GP Radial gives them an authentic look with contemporary technology.”

In all, Dunlop tells us that the TT100 GP Radial fits over 60 motorcycles from 16 manufacturers. There are two front tires sizes, along with four rear tire choices. However, Dunlop has not yet announced specific tire size options.

American riders will have to put in a bit more work to source the TT100 GP Radial, as it is only fully available in Europe. As the old TT100 is available in the United States, a friendly request to your dealer for the Dunlop TT100 GP Radial might entice Dunlop to import the tire to the United States.