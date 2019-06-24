Lidlox Helmet Lock Review

One of the inconveniences that goes along with wearing a motorcycle helmet is what to do with it when you want to stop somewhere, whether at an event, eatery or any place you where you want to walk away from the bike.

It’s no problem if your bike is equipped with a helmet lock or lockable trunk big enough to accommodate your helmet(s). If not, well, either take it along or take your chances. We decided to check out what remedies there may be for those of us not in that fortunate situation of having secure storage space or a built-in helmet lock.

We took a look at some of the alternative solutions back in 2014 when we compared the Kuryakyn helmet lock with the Harley-Davidson item.

We have since learned of another helmet lock option from Lidlox and to be honest, based on the videos on the company’s website, it appears to be so simple to install that even I should be able to do it. So, I gave it a shot.

The product is simple, solid, adaptable to about any make or model and costs range from $44 to $140, depending on the kit you need. Those prices represent a pretty good return-on-investment given the prices for a lot of helmets these days.

Lidlox was founded in 2014 by Matt Mrdeza, who is no rookie in product design and development. Mrdeza is a degreed aerospace engineer with 15 years’ experience in product design and manufacturing, and also spent 20 years in aerospace vehicle design.

In videos on the Lidlox site, Mrdeza makes an interesting offer—if a standard kit Lidlox offers now doesn’t quite work out for you, he’ll help create one that will! Judging from the variety of products currently available, that probably doesn’t happen very often. However, it’s nice to know that there’s somebody out there who offers that kind of customer service and product adaptability.

To allow us to have a look at the products, Mrdeza provided the bolts for both SAE thread and metric thread applications. For the metric application, I decided to put the Lidlox product not only on a metric cruiser, but a vintage one, at that—my 1984 Honda V30 Magna. As it happens, the V30 actually has a helmet holder but to use it, the seat must be unlocked and lifted, which is a bit of a pain because I have a set of throw-over bags secured on the bike that would have to be partially unsecured and lifted away to do it.

Typically, the videos show the lock mounted on the right or throttle side of the handlebar. For my application, I thought I’d see how it would work on the left. If I can’t get the helmet to rest on the mirror – which on the V30 is on a lengthy stalk – I wondered if it would work out so that the helmet could be locked up to sit on the tank without using the supplied extender.

I was interested in finding out if the Lidlox body would allow enough clearance if mounted on the left to allow the choke lever to swing through its full motion—which it did. So, I proceeded to do the install on the old Honda (a Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials veteran and great daily rider after all these years). The other bike I wanted to check out the product on is my 1999 Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 XLH.

The installation is indeed as simple as is shown in the instructional videos on the Lidlox site. The video demonstrates it being done in 53 seconds.

I took a little longer, but even with my all-thumbs level of mechanical skill and stopping to take images of the various steps along the way, I still got both installations done in a matter of minutes.

The general process entails (for the handlebar bolt style; bar-end style units are also available):

Remove the top bolt from the hand grip U-clamp on the side you want to install the lock on.

2. Select the bolt to fit the clamp thread and slip it through the lock body (add spacer between the lock body and clamp, if necessary, as in the case of the Harley-Davidson)

3. install the lock body to the U-clamp (I used a drop of thread locker on the bolt) aligning the slot for easiest fitment of the helmet when in use.

4. Spin in the lock core, using the barrel-style key as a driver—don’t overtighten, there’s a set screw to secure it.

5. Tighten down the set screw with the small Allen wrench provided, and you’re done!

The T-shaped helmet extenders are a great help in allowing for the lock to work with those helmets that have ratchet-style buckles instead of D-rings, and for those times when the reach of the helmet strap with the D-rings isn’t adequate to easily reach the lock, or when the D-rings are too wide from edge to opening to fit the lock.

