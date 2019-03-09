2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse Purchase Lottery Begins
Although some have expressed discomfort at a motorcycle company allying with a spirits distiller, there is no doubt that Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indians have been a success with riders. Previous iterations have sold out in periods as short at 10 minutes, so Indian is going with a lottery for chances to purchase a 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse custom bagger motorcycle.
- The 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse lottery to purchase an example runs from now until midnight EDT on March 17, 2019. You can enter the random drawing at 2019jackdanielsindianmotorcycle.com.
- Production of the 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse is limited to 177 examples. The Old No. 7 Brand trademark inspired the production run number.
- The starting price for the 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse is $36,999. Delivery commences in September 2019.
- As in the previous four years, Klock Werks Kustom Cycles in involved in the design. Using the standard Indian Springfield Dark Horse as a starting point, the theme of the 2019 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse is Jack Daniel’s Single Bar Select, one of Jack Daniel’s higher-end libations.
- The Heavy Metal Crystal & Thunder Black Vivid Crystal paint job is inspired by the Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select packaging, as well as the oak barrels the whiskey ages in. After the two-tone paint is applied, Indian’s top craftsmen hand-apply Steel Gray graphics and custom Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select badging at strategic locations on the Dark Horse. There are also Single Barrel Select wood-grain finishes on the saddlebag hinges and the tank badge.
- Other styling upgrades will distinguish the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse from the standard model:
- Premium leather gunfighter seat and tank strap with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select logo
- Rider and passenger floorboards with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select engraving
- Numbered Montana Silversmiths badge
- 12-inch mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars
Slammed saddlebags
- Custom machined wheels
- Exclusive LED lighting package
- Quick release tinted flare windscreen
- Along with the 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse, the buyer gets a Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel bottle display. While you won’t be getting any liquor, the display includes two custom branded rocks glasses, along with a spot for you to place a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select on your own. The holder is padded with the same leather used for the seat of the motorcycle. Further, the display is engraved with the buyer’s name, the motorcycle’s limited edition number, and the VIN of the motorcycle.
- If you’re looking to buy Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse #001, it will be available separately via a charity auction. Richie Bros. Auction Company in Arizona will be auctioning the #001 example for Jack Daniel’s Operation Ride Home, a military-related charity that reunites service member families during the holidays. A full 100 percent of the auction price will go to Operation Ride Home. Jack Daniel’s has been affiliated with Armed Services YMCA to implement the program. Over 6000 families have benefited since the organization began in 2011.