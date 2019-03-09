2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse Purchase Lottery Begins

Although some have expressed discomfort at a motorcycle company allying with a spirits distiller, there is no doubt that Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indians have been a success with riders. Previous iterations have sold out in periods as short at 10 minutes, so Indian is going with a lottery for chances to purchase a 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse custom bagger motorcycle.

The 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse lottery to purchase an example runs from now until midnight EDT on March 17, 2019. You can enter the random drawing at 2019jackdanielsindianmotorcycle.com.

Production of the 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse is limited to 177 examples. The Old No. 7 Brand trademark inspired the production run number.

The starting price for the 2020 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse is $36,999. Delivery commences in September 2019. As in the previous four years, Klock Werks Kustom Cycles in involved in the design. Using the standard Indian Springfield Dark Horse as a starting point, the theme of the 2019 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse is Jack Daniel’s Single Bar Select, one of Jack Daniel’s higher-end libations.

The Heavy Metal Crystal & Thunder Black Vivid Crystal paint job is inspired by the Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select packaging, as well as the oak barrels the whiskey ages in. After the two-tone paint is applied, Indian’s top craftsmen hand-apply Steel Gray graphics and custom Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select badging at strategic locations on the Dark Horse. There are also Single Barrel Select wood-grain finishes on the saddlebag hinges and the tank badge.

Other styling upgrades will distinguish the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse from the standard model:

Premium leather gunfighter seat and tank strap with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select logo

Rider and passenger floorboards with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select engraving

Numbered Montana Silversmiths badge

12-inch mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars

Slammed saddlebags Custom machined wheels

Exclusive LED lighting package

Quick release tinted flare windscreen