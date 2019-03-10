2019 Daytona Supercross Results:

Tomac Wins; Webb Extends Points Lead

Eli Tomac took his third Daytona Supercross victory—and third win of 2019—in dominating fashion. Tomac won by nearly seven seconds over runner-up Cooper Webb, while clocking in the fastest lap in the race by over one-second. Tomac was the only rider to run in the 1:09s on a brutal Ricky Carmichael designed track nicknamed The Beast. Tomac moves into a tie with Daytona Supercross P3 finisher Marvin Musquin for P2 in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Standings, 19 points behind Webb.

The first three laps were epic, as Kawasaki-mounted Eli Tomac and Joey Savatagy battled against the KTM triumvirate of Blake Baggett, Marvin Musquin, and Cooper Webb. Baggett grabbed the holeshot, and pulled a skyshot off the wall jump, giving him some room ahead of Tomac. On the second lap, Musquin was able to demote Tomac to P3, with Webb and Savatgy playing cat-and-mouse behind them. On lap 3 (of 18) Tomac cut inside Baggett in a left-hander to take the lead, with Baggett retaliating and retaking the lead in the following sand section. Tomac returned the favor at the wall jump on lap 4, flying past Baggett. Baggett then bobbled immediately in the rhythm section, allowing Musquin by and Tomac to set sail unimpeded. Eli Tomac ran a nearly perfect race once he took the lead on lap 4. Putting down the hammer on laps 5 and 6—the only two 1:09 laps by any rider on the track—Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) quickly built a comfortable lead and was never challenged. Coming off a P6 finish last week in Atlanta, Tomac moves into P2 in the standings, though picking up just three points on championship standings leader Webb.

Cooper Webb did what he had to do on what was indisputably Eli Tomac’s night. Webb (Red Bull KTM) continued to show championship-quality race craft, as he did what he could on a night he wasn’t going to win. In P4 on the opening lap, Webb was dropped to P5 by Savatgy the following lap. Webb got back past Savatgy on the next lap and was behind Tomac on lap 3. Webb couldn’t duplicate Tomac’s double-pass on lap 4, and remained in P4 in a battle with Savatgy. When Musquin stalled his bike on lap 6, Webb moved into a podium spot behind Baggett. Baggett was able to hold off Webb for only a lap before Webb took P2 for good at the wall jump. Although second on the night, Webb padded his series lead by six points. Like last year at Daytona, Musquin was fast, though plagued with significant errors. Musquin (Red Bull KTM) was riding on the edge all night. He played tag with the tough blocks, had a nasty cross rut on a jump approach, stalled his motor in a corner (costing him five seconds), and over-gassing coming out of the first sand turn while battling with Webb cost Musquin another six seconds and any chance at P2 for the night. Still, Musquin’s P3 allowed him to join Tomac in P2 in the standing, as Ken Roczen had a bad night at Daytona International Speedway. Roczen’s chance at a Daytona Supercross podium evaporated in the nasty sand at turn 2 off the start. Tangling with Chad Reed and teammate Cole Seely in the sand, Roczen (Team Honda HRC) went down and found himself at the back of the pack. Roczen was not able to duplicate Tomac’s last-to-P2 run last year at Daytona. Instead, Roczen was in P19 after the first lap. Roczen hit the top 10 by lap 6, where he followed Reed for three laps before moving up a spot. Two laps later, Roczen passed last year’s Daytona winner Justin Brayton for P8, which is where Roczen’s charge stalled. Daytona’s P8 result was Roczen’s first finish outside of the top five in 2019, and it dropped him from P2 to P4 in the standings. Roczen is 21 points behind leader Webb, and has missed the podium in the last three rounds. With a four-second Heat win over Cooper Webb and the Main holeshot, Blake Baggett looked primed to compete for the win. Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) led the three opening laps, and looked very strong when he flew off the wall ahead of Tomac. However, Baggett wasn’t able to put in the consistent laps that Webb reeled off, and Baggett was not as fast as Musquin. Baggett had a shot at Musquin on the final lap when Musquin got sideways in the sand, but Baggett’s final lap was his slowest, dropping into the 1:14s for the first time all night. Baggett’s P4 finish pushes him ahead in what was a tight battle for P5 in the standings. Baggett is now 12 points ahead of P6-holder Dean Wilson, who finished outside of the top 10 after falling in the sand turn on the opening lap. The rookie squad of Joey Savatgy, Zach Osborne, and Justin Hill went 5-6-7 at the Daytona Supercross. Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) was the only rider of the three who looked like a podium challenger, though, as he was in P4 at late as lap 7. Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) and Justin Hill (JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) were mixing it up with Brayton and a fourth rookie, Aaron Plessinger, for P6. Brayton was nursing a sore ankle and dropped off the pace early, while a charging Plessinger crashed big in the rhythm section on lap 6 and was out for the night hobbling and holding his right leg in obvious pain. Savatgy ended up beating out Osborne by less than two seconds, while Hill trailed Osborne by nearly five seconds at the checkers. Former Daytona winners Chad Reed and Justin Brayton simply didn’t have the speed to win, though they both stuck around in the top 10. With their best times in the 1:12s, while everyone ahead of them dipped into the 11:11s and 1:10s, Reed (JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) and Brayton (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) just weren’t competitive. Brayton never poked his head above P8 before finishing behind a charging Roczen. Reed could only make it to P9, also falling victim to Roczen’s run. Reed was two seconds shy of Brayton at the finish. Shane McElrath moonlighted from the 250SX West class to run with the 450 crowd. Riding his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM 250 SX-F against the bigger bikes, he finished a respectable P12. Starting in P15, McElrath worked his way up three positions through passes and attrition, settling into the spot on lap 10 after passing Justin Bogle. The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series returns to a standard venue next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. If you don’t have the NBC Sports Gold paid subscription package, you’re going to be frustrated with the NBCSN coverage—it is delayed four hours. NBC Sports Gold’s streaming starts at 7 p.m. ET, with NBCSN holding off until 11 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Gold will have the qualifying live at 1 p.m. ET—always worth watching if you are a hardcore fan or playing fantasy Supercross leagues. Be sure to bookmark our 2019 Supercross Cable and Streaming Television Schedule so you don’t miss a lap.

2019 Daytona Supercross Results, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Cooper Webb (KTM) Marvin Musquin (KTM) Blake Baggett (KTM) Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) Justin Hill (Suzuki) Ken Roczen (Honda) Justin Brayton (Honda) Chad Reed (Suzuki) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Shane McElrath (KTM) Cole Seely (Honda) Justin Bogle (KTM) Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Chris Blose (Husqvarna) Ben Lamay (Honda) Justin Starling (Husqvarna) Mike Alessi (Honda) Scott Champion (Yamaha) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 10 of 17 rounds)