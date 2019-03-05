2019 Honda Metropolitan Buyer's Guide | Specs & Price

2019 Honda Metropolitan

It’s easy to focus on the $2499 price tag of the 2019 Honda Metropolitan, as well as its 117 mpg fuel consumption rate, and there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s the initial appeal of the Metropolitan – economy. Yet, the Metropolitan is also a fun and stylish scooter for the most densely populated urban areas.

Although the 49cc motor is liquid-cooled and fuel injection, and it only has to power a 179-pound vehicle, it is still challenged when it comes to acceleration. If you’re at the front when the light turns green, you will want to twist the throttle as hard as you can to get out of the way of the crowd behind you.

The undersquare design of the SOHC motor does help it off the line, though a push with your feet doesn’t hurt.

Stay away from speed limits over 40 mph, as you won’t be able to keep up with traffic. Plus, the 10-inch wheels, drum brakes, and non-adjustable short-travel suspension all remind you to tone it down.

In hip downtown areas and places such as universities, the 2019 Honda Metropolitan is perfect for personal mobility. It is easy to use – the transmission is fully automatic – and is capable of carrying groceries or books, as needed.

2019 Honda Metropolitan Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 37.8 x 44mm

Compression ratio: 10.1:1

Valve train: SOHC, 2 valves per cylinder

Fueling: Fuel injection

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: CVT

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork/2.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock/2.3 inches

Front tire: 80/100-10

Rear tire: 80/100-10

Front brake: Drum

Rear brake: Drum

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 46.5 inches

Seat height: 28.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 117 mpg

Curb weight: 179 pounds

2019 Honda Metropolitan Colors:

Coastal Blue

Pearl Soft Beige

2019 Honda Metropolitan Price: