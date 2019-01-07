2019 Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series Schedule

The 2019 Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series scheduled was released by the American Motorcyclist Association. The 2019 calendar features 16 multi-day events that are organized by AMA-chartered clubs and promoters across 12 states.

The title sponsor of the series is once again Beta, and one lucky series participant will win a Beta motorcycle at the end of the 2019 series.

“The 2019 series marks Beta’s fifth year as the title sponsor for the AMA National Dual Sport Series, and we are looking forward to more,” Beta USA President Tim Pilg said.

“The series has been a great asset to our business and has helped us to grow our dual sport model sales. We hand out goodie bags to all of the event participants, and the series also allows our dealers to display at the events. It is a win-win the way we see it.”

Dual sport motorcycling combines on-highway riding with off-highway exploration. Dual sport bikes are street-legal motorcycles that are capable of navigating single-track trail. The Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series, presented by Kenda Tires, is a series of the best organized dual-sport rides in the country. Since 1987, participants have explored some of the most remote parts of America on routes mapped by local experts.

The terrain for dual sport events is as varied as the country itself, from thick forests to desert sand. Routes feature a mix of private and public land throughout the series.

Supporting sponsors for 2019 include AMA Member Benefits Partner ADVmoto. Event participants will be entered to win products from sponsors Seat Concepts and IMS Products.

April 27-28: Perry Mountain Tower Run Dual Sport Ride

Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club — Stanton, Ala. June 1-2: Durty Dabbers

Durty Dabbers Motorcycle Club — Lock Haven, Pa. June 8-9: Ozark 200

Arkansas Dirt Riders Inc. — New Blaine, Ark. June 8-9: Ride for Research

Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders — Wabeno, Wis. June 22-23: Big Bear Run

Big Bear Trail Riders — Big Bear, Calif. July 20-21: Copperhead National Dual Sport

Hocking Valley Motorcycle Club — Logan, Ohio Aug. 3-4: Mountain Madness

Coconino Trail Riders — Flagstaff, Ariz. Sept. 7-8: Land Between the Lakes 200 National Dual Sport

K T Riders — Dover, Tenn. Sept. 14-15: Baby Burr National Dual Sport

Enduro Riders Association — New Plymouth, Ohio Sept. 14-15: Show Me 200

Midwest Trail Riders Association — Bixby, Mo. Sept. 28-29: Big Woods 200

Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders — Wabeno, Wis. Sept. 28-29: Yosemite Dual Sport Adventure

Family Off-Road Adventures — Buck Meadows, Calif. Sept. 28-29: Buffaloe 500 National Dual Sport

Stoney Lonesome Motorcycle Club — Columbus, Ind. Oct. 5-6: Shenandoah 500

Washington Area Trail Riders — Mount Solon, Va. Nov. 2-3: Hammer Run

Tri-County Sportsman M/C — Port Elizabeth, N.J. Nov. 29-30: L.A. – Barstow to Vegas

District 37 Dual Sport — Palmdale, Calif.

The series schedule and detailed information about the events can be found at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/Riding/Dual-Sport-Riding. Participants must be current AMA members.

Be sure to follow the series’ official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AMADualSport. Post your photos from the events on social media using #AMAdualsport.