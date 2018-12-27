UglyBros Aegis-K Women’s Motorcycle Jeans Review

Uglybros knows style. The UglyBros Aegis-K motorcycle riding jeans from the Korean-based company’s Moto Pants line is one hot pair of protective pants for women.

Made from stretch denim that hugs your hips and thighs like your favorite pair of designer skinny jeans, the UglyBros Aegis-K has a low-rise waist and a slim silhouette all the way down to the hem. Despite the three percent spandex, you will not want to stretch the Aegis-Ks over your riding boots; these are tuck-in-the-boots pants, designed to flatter your figure.

Uglybros also knows comfort. Shirring panels above the knees and along the waist-back, allow natural movement whether on a sport bike or a cruiser. They also prevent dreaded waist-gapping. The soft 12-ounce denim is reinforced with a Kevlar liner along the seat, knees, and backs of thighs.

In addition to this road rash defense, there are interior mesh pockets that hold removable CE-certified hip protectors made from Bioelastan, a dense foam that becomes rigid upon impact. This is welcome technology, as impact protection is hugely important and hard plastic inserts can be uncomfortable, and thus are not always used.

Removable CE-certified knee protectors, made from the same anti-shock Bioelastan, slip into a uniquely designed outer pocket. They are easy to insert and stay firmly in place.

A YKK zipper secures the fly from unexpected wardrobe malfunctions. There is a button on top, along with provisions for a belt of your choice. Sizing runs Korean-girl small, with sizing no larger than a 32-inch waist.

For personal items, there are two front pockets (and a small key pocket), as well as snap-closing pockets on your rear.

The Uglybros Aegis-K moto pants are a sturdy, comfortable, and stylish jeans option.

UglyBros Aegis-K Women’s Motorcycle Jeans Fast Facts

Sizes: 26-32

Color: Dark Blue

UglyBros Aegis-K Women’s Motorcycle Jeans Price: $349 MSRP