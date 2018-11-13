2019 World Superbike Calendar

Just over two weeks since the conclusion of the 2018 World Superbike Championship, the FIM released the provisional 2019 World Superbike calendar.

The 2019 SBK schedule once again features 13 rounds, with 12 of those confirmed. The July 19-21 round is to be announced, and we’re expecting the WorldSBK series to head to South Africa’s Kyalami circuit, a former Formula 1 Circuit.

Added to the 2019 schedule Jerez, which returns after a one-year hiatus. Gone from the calendar are (sadly) Laguna Seca and Brno, which had been on the schedule since 2012.

The World Superbike and World Supersport series will compete at all 13 rounds. The World Supersport 300 series will be absent in round 1 at Phillip Island; round 2 at Chang International Circuit and round 3 at San Juan Villicum.

The 2019 World Superbike Championship gets underway February 22 at Phillip Island in Australia, and ends October 26 at Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

The favorite heading into 2019 WSBK will be Jonathan Rea, who won the past four titles aboard the Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10R and ZX-10RR Ninja superbikes. Ducati will also bring in a new era for itself as it switches to the Panigale V4 superbikes that will be piloted by Chaz Davies and current MotoGP pilot Alvaro Bautista.

2019 World Superbike Schedule

February 22-24: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia March 15-17: Chang International Circuit, Thailand April 5-7: MotorLand Aragón, Spain April 12-14: TT Circuit Assen, Netherland May 10-12: Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, Italy June 7-9: Circuito de Jerez Ángel Nieto, Spain June 21-23: Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, Italy July 5-7: Donington Park, Great Britain July 19-21: To Be Announced September 6-8: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal September 27-29: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France October 11-13: Circuit San Juan Villicum, Argentina October 24-26 (Thursday – Saturday: Losail International Circuit, Qatar

2019 World Superbike Official Test Dates: