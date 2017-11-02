2018 World Superbike Calendar

Ahead of the season finale at Losail International Circuit, World Superbike released its provisional 2018 calendar.

The 2018 World Superbike schedule features 13 rounds, and including two new venues for the WorldSBK Championship: Brno in the Czech Republic and El Villicum in Argentina.

These two WSBK rounds replace Jerez in Spain and Lausitzring in Germany, which were both featured on the 2017 13-round SBK calendar.

Advertisement

The season opener once again is set for Phillip Island, the Australian WorldSBK round set for February 23-25 and will end at Losail International Circuit in Qatar October 25-27.

World Supersport will take place in 12 rounds but Laguna Seca, where World Superbike will be supported by MotoAmerica. The Supersport 300 World Championship will take place at Motorland Aragon, Spain, and Magny-Cours, France.

As for official testing, it shrunk from three to just two sessions this year in Phillip Island and Portimao.

The 2017 SBK Championship was dominated by Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea, who clinched the title two rounds early after a race-one win at Magny-Cours, This was the ZX0-10RR pilot’s third-straight title.

2018 Phillip Island World Superbike Calendar

1. Australia – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit – 23–25 February

2. Thailand – Chang International Circuit – 23–25 March

3. Spain – MotorLand Aragon – 13-15 April

4. The Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen – 20-22 April

5. Italy – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola – 11-13 May

6. United Kingdom – Donington Park – 25-27 May

7. Czech Republic – Automotodrom Brno – 8-10 June

8. United States – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – 22-24 June

9. Italy – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – 6-8 July

10. Portugal – Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – 14-16 September

11. France – Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours – 28-30 September

12. Argentina – El Villicum* – 12-14 October

13. Qatar – Losail International Circuit – 25-27 October

*STH – Subject to homologation

Official 2018 WorldSBK Tests:

1. Australia – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit – WorldSBK & WorldSSP – 19-20 February

2. Portugal – Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – WorldSBK – 23-24 August