First Look: 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 and Diavel 1260 S

Eight years after its debut at EICMA, the 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 takes a bow at EICMA 2018 with the Testastretta DVT 1262 powerplant in a new steel trellis frame.

Here’s what you need to know about the beefed-up new Diavel.

1. The Diavel 1260’s Testastretta DVT 1262 motor makes for a true power cruiser, as it did in the XDiavel. Horsepower peaks at 157 at 9250 rpm—it’s ready to rev. Maximum torque of 95 ft/lbs comes at a relatively high 7500 rpm, so don’t be shy with the twistgrip. The short-stroke motor has a wide 106mm bore, and is fed by elliptical throttle bodies that are the equivalent of 56mm round-bore bodies. Thanks to the variable timing design, the power spread on the Diavel 1260 is wide. In a nod to the increased performance, the Diavel 1260 gets a chain final drive.

2. The new frame and the bodywork give the 2019 Diavel 1260 a significantly different look. Gone is the long steel trellis, and it is replaced with a short structure that links the cylinder heads to the steering head. In the back, forged aluminum plates help mount the aluminum swingarm to the rear of the Testastretta DVT 1620 motor. The exhaust system is severely shortened, and now terminates ahead of the rear wheel. In the front, the chin cowling is larger. The tank and intake cowling have also been cleaned up, plus the headlight and cowling are slimmed down. Innovative turn signals are integrated into the radiator side covers.

3. The new chassis focuses on “feel”, according to Ducati. While the 240 rear rubber returns, Ducati worked to keep the Diavel 1260 agile. Lean angle is an impressive 41 degrees, and the steering head is set at an aggressive 27 degrees. The 63-inch wheelbase helps retain stability and the stretched cruiser look.

4. Despite the new chassis, Ducati has retained the traditional Diavel ergonomics. According to Ducati, the Diavelisti like the ergos, so they left them alone.

5. There will be two Diavel 1260 models—a standard version and an S variant. As is Ducati tradition, the Diavel 1260 S gets fully adjustable Öhlins suspension. The standard Diavel 1260’s suspension is not from Öhlins, and is almost fully adjustable—you can’t change the shock’s compression damping.

6. The Diavel 1260 S gets upgraded brakes. Brembos are found on both Diavels, with the S getting M50 calipers up front rather than the M4.32s on the standard edition. Calipers on both models are monoblock and radially mounted, and work with 320mm Brembo discs. Both also have a radial master cylinder pump, with the S having a more aggressive 16mm piston compared to the standard’s friendlier 18mm piston.

7. An up/down quickshifter is implemented on the S. The standard version lacks this capability.

8. The 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 S gets a few other detail upgrades. On the S, you get an LED headlight with DLR, machine-finished wheels, the Ducati Multimedia System, and a special seat.

9. Both 2019 Diavel 1260s get the Ducati Link App. Via your smartphone, you can adjust functions in the extensive IMU-assisted Ducati electronic package, including ride mode, ABS, and traction control. It also has the capability of recording routes with riding speeds.

10. Both versions of the 2019 Diavel 1260 come in Sandstone Grey with a black frame. The S has an exclusive Thrilling Black & Dark Stealth option—contrasting blacks complementing each other—that incorporates a striking red frame.

11. The prices and availability of the 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 and 1260 S have not been announced.

2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 and 1260 S First Look | Photo Gallery