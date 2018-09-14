KTM 1090 Adventure R Giveaway

Four of the largest names in adventure riding – KTM, Backcountry Discovery Routes, Touratech, Trailmaster – have united for a bike giveaway.

Individuals who donate $25 or more to the non-profit US-based Backcountry Discovery Routes will be entered to win a “BDR Special Edition” KTM 1090 Adventure R.

The 1090 Adventure R was well received by the press; the 125-horsepower twin with WP suspension and the latest in KTM electronics is ready for serious ADV riding.

The team at RideBDR took this already capable bike and made it better by outfitting it with many aftermarket accessories from Touratech and Trailmaster ADV Gear.

“On our recent project filming the California BDR South, I rode a KTM 1090 Adventure R set up just like this one,” says Paul Guillien, President & Co-Founder, Backcountry Discovery Routes.

“I feel it’s a fantastic motorcycle for off-road adventures like a BDR. I had so much fun on my KTM 1090…whoever wins this one is going to have a blast.”

Tom Moen, Marketing Manager, KTM North America, says “At KTM we are all about riding our motorcycles and supporting BDR for all they do to keep trails and remote roads open for motorcycling. We are thrilled to assist them where we can and encourage riders to get out and experience motorcycling in the backcountry. This KTM 1090 ADV R fundraiser will generate funds allowing the organization to create new routes and provide GPS tracks and trip planning resources that we can all use.”

Visit www.WinKTM1090.com to enter to win. Ticket bundles are available starting at $25. A winner will be chosen on Friday, February 21st at 12 noon (PST).

BDR Special Edition KTM 1090 Adventure R Build Specs:

2018 KTM 1090 Adventure R motorcycle (KTM)

Custom graphics (RideBDR)

Zega Pro Pannier System – silver 38/31liter (Touratech)

Rally-style tinted windscreen (Touratech)

Hand guards (Touratech)

Rallye Form skid plate (Touratech)

Upper crash bars (Touratech)

31-liter dry bag in KTM orange (Touratech Waterproof)

Off-road tank bag (Touratech)

Crash bar bags (Trailmaster ADV Gear)

Pannier rack bag (Trailmaster ADV Gear)

Changing mat (Trailmaster ADV Gear)

Set of all 9 BDR maps (Butler Maps)

The motorcycle, accessories, and maps in this prize package were donated by the supporting companies so all money raised in this online drawing will directly benefit the Backcountry Discovery Routes. The non-profit will use the funds to continue to develop new routes, provide planning resources and GPS tracks for the community and work to preserve riding access to public lands and to promote safety for adventure motorcycling.

