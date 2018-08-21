2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Preview

As part of Harley-Davidson’s 10-year growth initiative, the Motor Company plans to release 100 models by 2027.

Embedded into this plan is diversity – Harley wants to provide the optimal motorcycle for any type of rider. The latest release speaks to the performance-minded motorcyclists.

Meet the 2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114. This “power cruiser” combines the power of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with a lightweight chassis for ultimate performance.

Following are our first look Fast Facts on the FXDR 114.

1. Harley-Davidson says the FXDR is like a “drag racer crossed with a fighter jet.” One look at the single seater (27.7-inches high) with its 240mm rear tire and this sentiment speaks truth, the bike appearing ready to pounce the light-to-light competition. When speaking of Harleys, most make immediate comparisons to Indian Motorcycle. But the FXDR’s main competition is going to come from Europe and Japan via the Ducati XDiavel and the Suzuki M109R B.O.S.S.

2. The FXDR 114, which is the 10th model built on the Softail platform introduced in 2018 after Harley abolished the Dyna, arrives with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that produces 119 ft/lbs of torque at 3500 rpm. The rigid-mounted engine is highlighted by a four-valve cylinder head design with dual knock sensors, 10.0:1 compression ratio, and dual counter-balancers to lessen vibrations at idle.

3. Helping create the high torque is a forward-facing air intake with a new synthetic air filter, which was inspired by the World Champion Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines drag bikes, and a new 2-into-1 exhaust that is tuned for an aggressive rumble and shaped to maximize lean angle.

4. To keep the power cruiser attitude high, Harley took major efforts to cut weight, the FXDR 114 weighing 668 pounds (curb weight) with all fluids.

Harley cut the weight in various ways, including:

Aluminum swingarm gets a 10.2-pound weight reduction (13.8 pounds vs. 24 pounds, or 43 percent less) over a steel Softail swingarm. Because the unsprung weight (weight located below the suspension), it has a significant impact on rear suspension performance.

Lightweight 18-inch-diameter aluminum disc rear wheel that’s wrapped in 240mm rubber.

Lightweight 19-inch forged aluminum Ace front wheel that features very thin spokes.

Seat and tail section are supported by a sub-frame of welded aluminum tubing to reduce weight.

Composite tail section, which replaces a steel subframe, steel rear fender and aluminum fender supports used on other Softail models (weight reduction of about seven pounds.

Front and rear fenders are lightweight composite material.

5. Besides a focus on more horsepower and less weight, the FXDR 114’s chassis was also revamped for increased handling, whether on the backroads or navigating through traffic.

The FXDR 114 features:

Softail monoshock rear suspension with a single coil-over shock with internal free-piston technology and optimized angle between the frame and swingarm for enhanced travel and response.

Monoshock is equipped with an external hydraulic pre-load adjustment knob to allow the rider to quickly and easily dial in optimal suspension performance for the prevailing load and conditions.

Inverted 43mm forks stiffen the front end for improved response to steering input.

Single-cartridge internal fork damping technology and a triple-rate spring for improved braking and handling performance.

6. Due to the suspensions setup and exhaust design, the FXDR 114 offers more lean angle than any other Softail model – 32.6 degrees to the left and 32.8 degrees to the right.

7. Braking duties are handled by dual 300mm front discs up front, and a single 292mm disc out back. ABS is standard equipment.

8. The 2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 rolls on Michelin Scorcher 11 front (120mm) and rear (240mm) tires. Harley says these tires contribute to optimized handling and braking performance.

9. The ergonomics were built for single-rider performance. The highlights of the FXDR 114’s ergos include a deep solo seat and aluminum clip on bars that position the rider over the tank for a more aggressive riding position.

10. In regards to overall styling, Harley- Davidson says:

“A speed screen frames the LED headlamp and helps breaks the wind, while a stretched 4.4-gallon fuel tank exclusive to the FXDR 114 lengthens the profile of the motorcycle. A race-inspired chin fairing conceals much of the oil cooler. The tail section is clipped short in drag bike/stunter style to expose the 240mm rear tire. A solo seat flows seamlessly into the tail section. A cover on the top of the tail section can be removed to reveal a storage compartment within the subframe.

“A molded composite rear fender is shaped to hug the tire and moves with it through the range of the suspension, so it becomes almost invisible when the FXDR 114 is in motion. A rear lighting module and license plate fixture is secured to an aluminum spar mounted to the left side of the swingarm, leaving the right side of the rear wheel dramatically exposed. The front and rear wheel are finished in contrast Gloss Black and Satin Black paint and detailed with bright “bolt heads” and laser-etched orange graphics in the rims.”

11. Like the other models in Harley’s modern lineup, LED lighting is included everywhere. The FXDR 114 arrives with a Daymaker LED headlamp with LED signature halo, LED rear lighting and LED turn signals.

12. Other highlights include a compact digital display tucked behind the windscreen, along with keyless ignition, the Harley-Davidson Smart Security System and a USB charging port.

13. The 2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 is available in six colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Industrial Gray Denim

Wicked Red Denim

Bonneville Salt Denim

Rawhide Denim

Harley says pricing starts at $21,349 MSRP.

Speaking of the new FXDR, David Latz, Lead Product Manager at Harley-Davidson, said “This motorcycle is really a blast to ride. The FXDR 114 surrounds the very capable Softail chassis with Milwaukee-Eight 114 power, premium front and rear suspension and a host of new weight-saving components and materials. This is a power cruiser that delivers exceptional ride and handling characteristics.”

2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016 in. x 4.5 in. (102 mm x 114 mm)

Maximum torque: 119 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-1; catalyst in header

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Single cartridge 43mm inverted fork with aluminum fork triple clamp; triple rate springs

Rear suspension: Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; toolless hydraulic preload adjustment

Wheels: 5-spoke Ace cast aluminum

Front wheel size: 19 inch x 3 inch

Rear wheel size: 18 inch x 8 inch

Front brakes: Dual 300mm Discs w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 68.4 inches

Rake: 34 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 27.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg

Curb weight: 668 pounds

2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 First Look | Photo Gallery