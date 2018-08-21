2019 Harley-Davidson First Look: CVO Street Glide, CVO Limited, CVO Road Glide

For 2019, Harley-Davidson will once again offer three CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) models: the CVO Limited, CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide.

But these three models are far from carryovers; the 2019 models are updated with new features and finishes.

Keeping up with the latest in H-D technology, all models are updated with a new Boom! Box GTS infotainment systems and a “Blaze Red” band on the Milwaukee-Eight 117, which produces 125 ft/lbs. of torque at 3500 rpm (126 ft/lbs of torque at 3750 rpm on the Road Glide).

Following is a breakdown of the updated features for each 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO model.

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

What’s New

Kahuna Collection with red Bar & Shield inset on some components (shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, heated grips and rider and passenger boards)

CVO Street Glide: Six Boom! Stage II bi-amped speakers (paired in the fairing, lowers and saddlebag lids) with 150 watts per channel from three separate 300 watt amplifiers for 900 watts total power – the most outrageous factory-installed Harley-Davidson audio system designed to surround the rider.

MSRP starting at $40,889

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Paint Options:

Charred Steel/Lightning Silver with Contrast Chrome Talon wheels

Wineberry/Black Forest with Contrast Anodize Talon wheels

Black Forest with Contrast Anodize Talon wheels

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

What’s New

Tomahawk front 19-inch and rear 18-inch wheels

Kahuna Collection (Shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, heated grips and rider and passenger foot boards)

CVO Limited: Four Boom! Stage I speakers (paired in fairing and Tour-Pak carrier) powered by a single amplifier and 75 watts per channel.

MSRP starting at $43,889

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Paint Options:

Auburn Sunglo/Rich Bourbon/Black Hole with Contrast Chrome Tomahawk wheels

Red Pepper/Wineberry/Magnetic Grey with Contrast Anodize Tomahawk wheels

Magnetic Grey Fade with Contrast Anodize Tomahawk wheels

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

What’s New

Fang Front Spoiler is dramatic lower bodywork

Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake for bold hot-rod style

“Knockout ” 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel – the only factory-installed 21-inch front wheel offered on a Harley-Davidson Touring model. The suspension is engineered to work with the wheel size to deliver optimal performance, handling, and ride quality without compromising fitment of accessories.

CVO Road Glide: Four Boom! Stage II bi-amped speakers (paired in fairing and saddlebag lids) with 150 watts of power per channel from two separate 300 watt amplifiers for 600 watts total power.

MSRP: Starting at $42,339

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Paint Options:

Charred Steel/Lightning Silver/Black Hole with Contrast Chrome Knockout wheels and Bright Chrome covers and exhaust

Red Pepper/Magnetic Grey/Black Hole with Contrast Anodize Knockout wheels

Mako Shark Fade with Contrast Anodize Knockout wheels

All 2019 Harley CVO models also arrive with:

Wireless Headset with Bluetooth interface to the Boom! Box GTS eliminates cords and enables the same functions as wired headset with premium sound quality. The headset has a range of up to one mile and can communicate with up to eight other compatible headsets. The CVO Limited model is delivered with two wireless headsets; the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models include a single headset.

The Tire Pressure Monitoring System displays current front and rear tire pressure on the Boom! Box screen and issues an alert when tire pressure is low to warn the rider that tire pressure should be checked, or if a tire is losing pressure due to puncture.

The Milwaukee-Eight 117, which is exclusive to CVO models and features 117 cubic inch displacement, a high-performance camshaft and intake, an elevated 10.2:1 compression ratio and produces up to 125 ft. lbs. of torque. On 2019 models the Milwaukee-Eight 117 for CVO is identified by a bright Blaze Red band on the engine rocker boxes.

For 2019, Harley-Davidson has also updated the styling choices of the three CVO models.

Each 2019 CVO is offered in three different styling treatments, from a look with a bright powertrain and chrome details with two-tone paint, to a combination of dark and bright finishes, to a very dark look with a monochrome or fade paint.

The CVO models are also used to introduce new finish treatments as an alternative to traditional chrome:

CVO Fade Paint is an extremely complex treatment. Developed exclusively for Harley-Davidson, the fade effect goes from a lighter to darker shade as it moves higher on the motorcycle and is very carefully aligned on each piece of bodywork to create the illusion that the motorcycle is being lighted from below. This paint treatment relies on expertly programmed robotic application of multiple layers of paint.

Black Onyx is a finish featured on the exhaust of the darkest styling treatments offered for CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide models. This “physical vapor deposition” finish is applied over chrome. The finish was originally developed for mil-spec and jewelry applications. It’s very durable but also so thin that in bright light the underlying chrome is visible through the Black Onyx finish.

For additional information, visit Harley-Davidson: 2019 Lineup.

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Photo Gallery

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Photo Gallery

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Photo Gallery