Dean Harrison News

The 2018 Isle of Man TT was one to remember for Dean Harrison.

The Bradford rider first posted a new outright lap record of 134.432 mph during the RST Superbike race. He led four of six laps, but suffered a mechanical issues aboard his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which resulted in a DNF.

But he redeemed himself by claiming his first-ever Isle of Man TT win since he began racing on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course in 2011.

Harrison claimed the Monster Energy Supersport 2 victory in record-breaking style; he broke the lap record by nearly nine seconds aboard his Ninja ZX-6R.

Harrison is now hungry for more, and will join 10-time TT winer Ian Lougher on the Laylaw Racing team. Lougher, who will be in his fourth year of competition with Laylaw, and Harrison will compete aboard 250cc TZ Yamaha motorcycles during the Lightweight Classic TT at the 2018 Classic TT Races presented by Bennetts.

This is Harrison’s first time competing in the Lightweight TT. But Harrison is no stranger to the Classic TT.

He has three wins in the series:

2013 Formula Classic

2015 Bennetts Senior

2017 RST Superbike Races (where he lapped in in excess of 127mph)

The 29-year-old Harrison, who also finished second in this year’s Senior TT behind winner Peter Hickman (BMW S 1000 RR), is a favorite because of his record and the fact that he’s riding machines fielded by Southern Ireland’s Eddie Laycock and Gerry Lawlor for Laylaw Racing.

Laycock, himself a double TT winner with victory in the 1987 Junior and 1989 Supersport 400cc Races, and Lawlor will also field a second, identically-prepared TZ 250cc Yamaha for Lougher. The Welsh veteran won the corresponding Lightweight Classic TT race in 2014.

The 10-time TT winner has had to give second best to Bruce Anstey in each of the last two years, finishing runner-up twice but with the Kiwi sadly absent in 2018 due to illness, Lougher will have high hopes of another Classic TT victory, especially having lapped at 117.742mph last year.

For additional information, visit the Classic TT page.