MV Agusta Recalls Brutale, Dragster RC and F3 (Fork Axle Defect)

MV Agusta Recalls Brutale 800 Dragster RC, F3 800 RC and F3 800 for Fork Axle Carrier defect

MV Agusta is recalling certain-model 2018 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Dragster RC, F3 800 RC, and F3 800 motorcycles due to fork-axle defects.

These vehicles are equipped with a fork axle carrier that may have damaged threads which can cause excessive play of the wheel clamping screw.

The service bulletin regarding this recall indicates it affects 252 units, though the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall announcement states only 22.

The safety concern is that the excessive play in the front wheel could cause loss of control and increase the risk of a crash.

MV Agusta will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the threaded holes in the fork axle carriers, and if necessary replace the fork leg, free of charge.

Owners are advised to not ride their motorcycles until the repair has been performed. The recall notification letter being sent to owners of affected bikes states:

If you are unable to transport your motorcycle to your nearest MV Agusta dealer, please contact MV Agusta USA to make arrangements for transportation and repair of your motorcycle. The transportation and repair will be conducted with no cost to you.”

The recall began July 20, 2018. Owners may contact MV Agusta customer service at 1-215-781-1770. MV Agusta’s number for this recall is 18RC02.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V458000.