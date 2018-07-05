Spidi Evorider Perforated Leather Motorcycle Jacket Beats Summer Heat

As we enter the hottest motorcycle riding part of the year, it’s important to adapt our riding gear accordingly.

Riding a sportbike on a winding road it’s a pretty demanding activity; muscles try to resist the brutal accelerations, our brain focuses on the turns coming fast and veins get flooded with adrenaline boosts.

It’s easy to understand why being able to regulate the body temperature is vital. The Spidi Evorider Perforated has been designed just for this: granting the best ventilation and cooling effect while maintaining Spidi’s famous safety standards.

Compared to its competitors, Evorider Perforated offers localized perforations, so as to offer air circulation toward the torso while keeping intact the characteristics of resistance of the hides near the seams.

This technology comes straight from Spidi’s Racing Department, after careful studies on the MotoGP and WorldSBK leathers. Moreover, Evorider Perforated has built-in Flex Tenax elastic panels on the inside of the arms and sides, designed to promote a more active riding control and reduced fatigue on the most technical twisties.

Spidi’s in-house built Safety Lab selected a combination of EN1621-1 certified Warrior and Forcetech protectors for shoulders and elbows, plus the rider has the opportunity to enrich this jacket with one of the EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified Warrior Back protectors.

On the inside, a cozy moisture weakening lining enhances the perspiration, so that nothing can stop the rider to his most important task: ride with confidence, ride safely. #RideTrue

Spidi Evorider Perforated Leather Jacket Specs

Italian tanned cowhide, 1.1/1.3 mm thick with high safety performance

High tenacity elastic Flex Tenax for extreme abrasion resistance

Arrangement for Warrior Back protectors EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified

Arrangement for Warrior Chest protector prEN1621-3 certified

Forcetech protectors on the elbows EN1621-1 certified

Warrior shields on the shoulders

Warrior Lite protectors on the shoulders EN1621-1 certified

Step-in-Clothing: layered clothing system optional

Pants clip to join jacket/trousers

Zip fastener to join jacket/trousers

Fixed lining

Arrangement for the optional thermal lining

Arrangement for the optional H2Out waterproof membrane

Adjustable waist fastenings

Accordion leather panels

Sizes: 46 – 58

Colors: Black/White, Red, Black/Fluo Yellow

Price: North America $559.90

More additional information, visit: https://www.spidi.com\product\p176-011

Spidi Evorider Perforated Leather Jacket Photo Gallery