2018 KTM Demo Rides

KTM’s road bike lineup continue to grow, the Austrian-based company offering a motorcycle for any experience/style, from the 390 Duke to the 1290 Super Adventure R.

KTM North America is providing you the opportunity to test ride any of the company’s newest street and adventure models during 2018 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Royal Enfield, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio on July 6-8.

KTM will offer street-riding demos that begin in the paddock area of the Mid-Ohio facility. “Demo rides offer the folks attending AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days a great opportunity to test ride the motorcycle manufacturers’ latest models,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey.

“It’s wonderful that KTM is again supporting AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days by offering demo rides on several of its impressive street and adventure models.” Participants should plan to visit the KTM North America display early each day to see the demo schedules and book a ride. And check www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com for more information. “KTM is excited to return to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days with a truck full of 2018 demo bikes,” said KTM Ride Orange Manager Mark Hyde. “We will have the 390 Duke, 690 Duke, 690 Enduro R, 1090 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S, 1290 Super Duke GT and 1290 Super Duke R available to ride. This event is one we look forward to every year, because of the fantastic riding and the enthusiastic crowd.” A valid motorcycle endorsement is required for street-riding demos. Safety rules will be shared when you sign up for a ride. But be prepared with a helmet, gloves, long sleeves, long pants and over-the-ankle boots.

About AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Royal Enfield, is the nation’s premier vintage motorcycling event, includes racing, bike shows, live music at the Old Bike Barn Crossroads stage, seminars and motorcycle attractions.

The AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Swap Meet, brought to you by Federal Motorcycle Transport, brings hundreds of vendors together to sell, buy or trade bikes, parts and memorabilia.

The event also features the AMA Vintage Grand Championship, which features road racing, motocross, hare scrambles, trials and flat track racing.

Tickets are available through Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course online at www.midohio.com or by calling (419) 884-4000.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a family-friendly event. Children 12 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult. Free parking is also available on site.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days benefit the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, which is located on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio. The mission of the Hall of Fame is to tell the stories and preserve the history of motorcycling’s legends and heroes. For more information, call (614) 856-2222, or visit the Hall of Fame’s website at www.motorcyclemuseum.org.

Keep up to date on event announcements by liking and following AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days on Facebook www.facebook.com/AMAVintageMotorcycleDays and using #AMAVMD on Instagram and Twitter.

Those attending AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be able to sign up for special text alerts during the event weekend.

For more information, visit www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com.