2018 Aprilia Racers Days Track Experience

New for 2018, the “Aprilia Racers Days” Track Experience will provide track riders the ability to experience Aprilia’s RSV4 or Tuono V4 in a race-track setting.

Aprilia USA has partnered with Pirelli for the four track-day events occurring in California, New York and Florida.

Besides providing new riders the opportunity to test Aprilia motorcycles, the events were also established to honor existing Aprilia brand riders.

Following are the 2018 Aprilia Racers Days event details

Buttonwillow Raceway Park

Thursday, May 10, 2018

24551 Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA 93206

Chuckwalla Valley Raceway

Friday, May 18, 2018

25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA 92239

New York Safety Track

Monday, May 28, 2018

396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY 12093

Jennings GP

Saturday, June 2, 2018

4960 NW Co Road 152, Jennings, FL 32053

Each circuit will be supported by Aprilia Racers Days partner Pirelli, where each Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono will be shod with their newest sport offering, in the street to track performance-focused Diablo Rosso Corsa II tire, which Pirelli developed using its 15 years as the official tire supplier to the World Superbike Championship.

Events be operated Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists to ensure the best riding experience. The cost of just $200 to participate in the Aprilia Racers Days program will not only qualify for an incredible track day experience with your existing motorcycle, but will also include a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, up to two test ride sessions, and special giveaway items at each event. Participants will also receive a $250 accessories voucher for qualifying purchases before June 30.

For ticket information, visit https://aprilia.ticketspice.com/aprilia-racers-days-track-experience-program.

For additional information, visit Aprilia USA or visit them on Facebook.