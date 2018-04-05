AMA Go Ride! Month

As part of its April celebration of AMA Go Ride! Month, the American Motorcyclist Association is providing the April issue of its membership magazine, American Motorcyclist, free online.

Feature stories in the magazine include AMA Go Ride! Month, touring South Africa, changes in MotoAmerica classes and more.

Every April, the AMA celebrates the riding season with AMA Go Ride! Month, a campaign to promote the fun and fulfillment that motorcycling brings to so many lives: men and women, youths and adults, experienced riders and those new to motorcycling.

“We ride for many reasons, but fun tops the list,” said Heather Wilson, AMA recreational riding manager. “And AMA-sanctioned events offer fun in many different ways.

“The Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series and the KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series offer fun, adventure and camaraderie for different skill levels. Whether you ride alone or with friends, the AMA Long Rider Program, AMA Grand Tours and AMA Gypsy Tour offer wonderful riding opportunities.”

AMA-chartered clubs and partners also offer poker runs, charity rides, motorcycle awareness events and more all across the country.

“New riders can enjoy a group ride. Families can experience the thrill of trail riding and amateur competition,” Wilson said. “There are literally thousands of AMA events, with a niche for every rider.”

The AMA will close out AMA Go Ride! Month with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Spring Bike Night, April 28, on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio.

Riders who attend can enjoy free entry to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, Schmidt’s Sausage food truck and Tortilla food truck on site, as well as a selection of beers from North High Brewing. Music will be provided by Capitol City Sound. Check out the event on Facebook.

Employees of Motohio European Motorbikes, a local motorcycle dealership, will lead a 60- to 90-minute fun run from their site to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Spring Bike Night. The ride stages at 3:30 p.m., April 28 at Motohio, 5936 Scarborough Blvd., Columbus, Ohio. Registration before April 18 is $10. Onsite registration is $15. All ride proceeds benefit the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises money for the Hall of Fame.

Bike Night also features a law enforcement motorcycle display with bikes from the Hilliard Police Department, the Reynoldsburg Police Department, the Obetz Police Department, the Ohio Highway Patrol and a Harley-Davidson police fleet bike.

For more information about AMA Go Ride! Month, see the April issue of American Motorcyclist online at magazine.americanmotorcyclist.com/4115/go-ride-have-fun. Or visit the AMA Facebook page.