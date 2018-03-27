Magnificent Motorcycle Trips of the World | Book Review

The ironic thing about Colette Coleman’s new book, Magnificent Motorcycle Trips of the World—38 Guided Tours from 6 Continents, is that the less likely it is that you will ever be able to do the incredible, far-flung tours she describes, the more you should have the book.

Its images are stunning and the narrative is both vivid and packed with practical information about what you’ll need to know to make each motorcycle tour happen.

Motorcycling all over the planet for about a quarter century has made Coleman a world motorcyclist in the truest sense of the word. In 1995, Coleman and her husband Steve undertook a two-year odyssey that covered 15 countries from England to Australia. That remarkable experience informed much of the content of the book on a first-hand basis.

In her new book, she has chronicled some of the most breathtaking routes that can be covered by motorcycle and, augmented with images of her own and many others, practical aspects of how to make the trip happen and color route maps, she brings those adventures to the printed page.

Covering local customs, cuisine, road conditions likely to be encountered, tips on what to consider in planning the trip, local tour services available, weather conditions (including the best time of year to go to each area), gear, motorcycle rental vs bring-your-own and a lot of other key topics, the book is indispensable to anyone pondering a motorcycle adventure to the far pavilions of the world.

There are four tours described for Africa, eleven for the Americas, six for Asia, four for Australia and New Zealand, and thirteen for Europe. A total of 40 routes are covered.

So, whether you’re actually planning to do some major globe-trotting by motorcycle and are looking for that essential resource to help with the planning or would just like to see what it would be like from the comfort of your recliner, Magnificent Motorcycle Trips of the World—38 Guided Tours from 6 Continents is a book to have.

Book Data: