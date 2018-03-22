Cortech Performance Track Gear Sale

Cortech Performance is definitely serious about its racing apparel line. This year, they are sponsoring MotoAmerica racers Jake Lewis, Garrett Gerloff, and Braeden Ortt, but Cortech is also using the riders to help one-piece race suit development.

In the meantime, through the end of the month of March 2018, Cortech has a sale going on its performance apparel.

The top-of the line Cortech Adrenaline RR one-piece suit normally runs $800. However, there’s a 10 percent discount that drops that down to $720. The more affordable Cortech Latigo 2.0 RR suit gets a $70 price reduction, taking it from $600 to $530.

The matching Latigo Air Road Race boots get $30 knocked off the price, taking it down to $150. At the same time, a pair of Latigo 2 RR gloves is $70 during the sale, rather than the usual $90.

If you want to step up a notch, the Impulse Air Road Race boots are also on sale. Rather than $200 for a pair, the price until the end of March 2018 is $160—a 20 percent discount. The Impulse RR gloves are usually $130, with the price this month reduced to $100—a 23 percent cut.

Although these pieces of Cortech apparel are used by professional racers, the prices are approachable for budget-minded amateur racers and track day fans. The sale ends on March 31, 2018.

Cortech Performance Suit Up For Spring Sale Fast Facts

Cortech Adrenaline RR One-Piece Suit

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: Red/White; Blue/White/Red; Black/White

Sale price: $720 ($80 off)

Cortech Impulse RR Gloves

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colors: White Red; White/Blue; Black; White/Hi-Viz

Sale price: $100 ($30 off)

Cortech Impulse Air Road Race Boots

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: White/Red; Black/Red

Sale price: $160 ($40 off)

Cortech Latigo 2.0 RR One-Piece Suit

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: Black/White/Red; White/Black/Red; Black

Sale price: $530 ($70 off)

Cortech Latigo 2 RR Gloves

Sizes: S-2XL (plus 3XL and 4XL in Black only)

Colors: White/Red; White/Blue; Black

Sale Price: $70 ($20 off)

Cortech Latigo Air Road Race Boots

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: Black; White/Black

Sale Price: $150 ($30 off)

For additional information, visit Cortech Performance.