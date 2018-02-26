Cory Ventura: Graves Yamaha R3 Racer

For 2018, the all-new MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series replaces the spec-class KTM RC Cup. Graves Motorsports wasted zero time recruiting riders, and for 2018 Graves will field nine riders abord YZF-R3 sportbikes.

Every Monday leading up to the season, Graves will release a Rider Showcase for each rider. Graves has already showcased Jackson Blackmon and Toby Khamsouk, and this week the attention goes to Cory Ventura.

The 16-year-old California native Ventura will pilot a Team MP13 (managed by MotoAmerica pro racer Melissa Paris) R3 prepped by Graves Motorsports. In the 2017 KTM RC Cup, Ventura finished runner up behind Benjamin Smith after claiming nine podiums, which included four wins. He also was the quickest Team America rider with fifth during the KTM RC Cup World Final in Jerez, Spain.

Team MP13 is supported by Joe Rocket, MotoGeezer, Maxima, Sector 9, Core Moto, Ace Data Storage, Beta Tools, Hotbodies, Yoshimura, Impact Armor, Women’s Sports Foundation, and the Project Podium Grant.

Ventura is further supported by One 6 Sport, Cortech, Bell Helmets, Race Fuelz, Tech Spec, BluCru, Graves, FTECU.

Follow Ventura Cory on Facebook at www.facebook.com/csvmoto , and on Twitter, Instagram and SnapChat at @coryventura64.