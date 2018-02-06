Michelin Road 5 Motorcycle Tire First Look

The Michelin Road series of tires have been a success from the start, and the new Michelin Road 5 is touted by the French company as being a huge leap forward from the Pilot Road 4.

The new Road 5 has a focus on wet weather performance. It combines the XST water evacuation technology used in the Pilot Road 4 with the Evergrip tread design pioneered by the Premier A/S automotive tires.

According to Michelin, the wet braking performance of the Road 5 tires with over 3500 miles on them is superior to a pair of new Pilot Road 4 tires.

For those who ride in the dry, the Michelin Road 5 tires borrows casing ply technology from the high-performance Michelin Power RS tires.

Using high angles and overlapping cross-plies, Michelin says the Road five has “exceptional cornering stability while maintain the high flexibility in the crown for straight-line stability.”

Michelin Road 5 Tires Fast Facts

Front sizes: 120/60 x 17, 120/70 x17

Rear sizes: 150/70; 160/60; 180/55; 190/55; 190/50

Michelin Road 5 Tires Prices: $230-$439 MSRP

From the latest digital issue of Ultimate Motorcycling, hosted on an industry-leading interactive app. Subscribe to the Ultimate Motorcycling app today.

Michelin Road 5 Sport Touring Motorcycle Tires | Photo Gallery