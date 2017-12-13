Transcontinental Cannonball Run Dates

The Transcontinental Cannonball Run has become one of the most incredible antique motorcycle events in the world, and the 2018 event promises to build on that status.

Set to begin on September 8 in Portland, Maine, this year’s slate of 100 registered riders mounted on pre-1929 classic motorcycles will cross the North American Continent on a route covering 3,649 miles to Portland, Oregon, ending there on September 23.

There will be a rest and repair stop with some run-related festivities in Sturgis, South Dakota on September 17. Despite the length of the event, the route will include less than 10-miles of interstate highway.

Jason Sims, owner of the Motorcycle Cannonball in Sturgis, South Dakota, has announced that the roster for the fifth biannual running is full, the route confirmed and that riders from five continents will participate in next year’s event. Indeed, riders from 32 states and ten countries are signed up for the run.

If the sheer length of the run wasn’t challenge enough, Sims says this year’s route may present special challenges.

“This route is going to be a challenge, we’ve never taken such a northerly route. The terrain combined with the range in ages of the bikes is going to make for an interesting run. We’ll cover some of the best riding areas in the country. It’s going to be a difficult trip and we’ll have a lot of long days and hard riding,” Sims said.

The field will include a wide range of antique motorcycle brands, many extinct for decades, according to a release from event organizers.

“During the MCR event, participants will ride vintage pre-1929 motorcycles such as Henderson, Indian, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Norton, Excelsior, BSA, Thor and others. Among the more remarkable marques will be a Brough Superior, an Ace and an American Single. A 1926 Rudge is also expected to line up in Maine, as will a Reading Standard and an Ariel.”

“The 2018 Motorcycle Cannonball Run’s roster includes new riders from South Africa, New Zealand and England as well as returning rider Ciro Nisi from Italy, Harry Verkuil from Scotland and Juergen Ullerich from Germany. World traveling rider personality Doug Wothke is returning, as will Cris and Pat Simmons, Victor Boocock and several other United States riders. Southern California bike builder Shinya Kimura will also be at the starting line. He is the only rider who has navigated all five runs on the same 1915 Indian motorcycle. Each entrant has their own amazing story to tell and is anxious to tackle this year’s route through 13 states to arrive at the Grand Finish in Portland, Oregon,” the release continued.

More information is available at www.motorcyclecannonball.com.